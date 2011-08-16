SEOUL, Aug 17 Seoul shares are set to retreat on Wednesday after logging the third best daily gain on record a day earlier, as a meeting between France and Germany failed to quell fears about eurozone debt woes.

"The market will come under pressure again as eurozone issues continue to weigh," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

"But downside is seen contained as U.S. stocks limited losses. Broad recovery momentum is still intact."

The main U.S. stock indexes closed down between 0.7 percent and 1.2 percent on Tuesday, with shares in financial stocks, seen as vulnerable to the euro zone problems, the worst hit.

A meeting between the heads of France and Germany detailed plans for closer euro zone integration, but it did not include boosting the size of the bloc's rescue fund or sales of euro bonds. [ID:ID:nB4E7HT04B]

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.83 percent to close at a session high of 1,879.87 on Tuesday, its best daily percentage gain since April 9, 2009 and its third best rise on record.

But the index has still lost 13 percent since Aug 1. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,192.76 -0.97% -11.730 USD/JPY 76.76 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.225 -- -0.083 SPOT GOLD $1,787.04 0.04% 0.790 US CRUDE CLc1 $87.10 0.52% 0.450 DOW JONES 11405.93 -0.67% -76.97 ASIA ADRS 125.01 -1.55% -1.97 ---------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY *Sarkozy, Merkel plan fail to inspire Wall St *Bonds up as French-German meeting fails to calm *Euro falls as French-German proposal fails to sway *Oil falls as euro zone worries remain

STOCKS TO WATCH

WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS

South Korea's biggest financial services firm by assets may move as the government closes the second round of bidding to sell an up to 57 percent stake in the firm.

Three domestic private funds are interested in the auction and MBK Partners told Reuters on Tuesday that it would bid for a more than 30 percent stake.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The world's No.2 maker of tablet computers may rise after a German court lifted most of an injunction it had imposed to ban sales of Samsung's latest tablet in most of Europe. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)