(Updates to midday)
* LG Elec tumbles on handset recovery worries
* Motorola suppliers continue to rally
* Foreign investors extend buying into second session
SEOUL, Aug 17 Seoul shares were a tad lower
early on Wednesday as a failure by France and Germany to ease
fears about eurozone debt issues prompted investors to take
profits from the market's third best daily rally on record a day
earlier.
"The market is taking a pause after Tuesday's steep gains
and disappointing progress in the protracted European debt
crisis is keeping investors at bay," said Lee Seung-woo, an
analyst at Daewoo Securities.
A meeting between the heads of France and Germany detailed
plans for closer euro zone integration, but they did not include
boosting the size of the bloc's rescue fund or sales of euro
bonds. [ID:ID:nB4E7HT04B]
By 0140 GMT, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index
(KOSPI) fell 0.15 percent to 1,876.98 points, after
logging a 4.8 percent gain on Tuesday, its highest daily gain in
more than two years and the third best rally on record.
SK Telecom was the biggest winner among large
cap shares, rising 4.3 percent.
The stock was spurred by market talk that it may release
next-generation LTE smartphones in the coming months ahead of
rival LG Uplus , and also drop a bid to buy a
controlling stake in chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor Inc
.
SK Telecom declined to comment.
Major technology issues led the market lower after sharp
gains on Tuesday, with LG Display shedding 1.9
percent.
Shares in LG Electronics Inc sharply
underperformed the market for a second day, tumbling 4.6 percent
on concerns Google's purchase of Motorola Mobility
Holdings could further delay a recovery in LG's
loss-making handset business.
"Many had expected LG's handset business to turn around next
year but such hopes have now been pushed back again, as the
Google-Motorola deal will help Motorola introduce new Android
models ahead of rivals," said Cho Jin-ho, an analyst at SK
Securities.
"LG is already a minor vendor in smartphones and the deal
will only further slow its new product rollouts and its recovery
attempts."
In the junior Kosdaq market , handsets part suppliers
for Motorola Mobility continued to rally on hopes for increased
sales to the U.S. handset maker following the Google deal.
Shares in ELK jumped 14.9 percent, Interflex
rose 12 percent and BH gained 4.2
percent.
Foreign investors remained net buyers into a second
successive session, buying 6.3 billion won ($5.9 million) worth
of shares as of 0120 GMT.
($1 = 1070.050 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)