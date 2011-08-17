(Updates to midday)

SEOUL, Aug 17 Seoul shares were a tad lower early on Wednesday as a failure by France and Germany to ease fears about eurozone debt issues prompted investors to take profits from the market's third best daily rally on record a day earlier.

"The market is taking a pause after Tuesday's steep gains and disappointing progress in the protracted European debt crisis is keeping investors at bay," said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

A meeting between the heads of France and Germany detailed plans for closer euro zone integration, but they did not include boosting the size of the bloc's rescue fund or sales of euro bonds. [ID:ID:nB4E7HT04B]

By 0140 GMT, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.15 percent to 1,876.98 points, after logging a 4.8 percent gain on Tuesday, its highest daily gain in more than two years and the third best rally on record.

SK Telecom was the biggest winner among large cap shares, rising 4.3 percent.

The stock was spurred by market talk that it may release next-generation LTE smartphones in the coming months ahead of rival LG Uplus , and also drop a bid to buy a controlling stake in chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor Inc .

SK Telecom declined to comment.

Major technology issues led the market lower after sharp gains on Tuesday, with LG Display shedding 1.9 percent.

Shares in LG Electronics Inc sharply underperformed the market for a second day, tumbling 4.6 percent on concerns Google's purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings could further delay a recovery in LG's loss-making handset business.

"Many had expected LG's handset business to turn around next year but such hopes have now been pushed back again, as the Google-Motorola deal will help Motorola introduce new Android models ahead of rivals," said Cho Jin-ho, an analyst at SK Securities.

"LG is already a minor vendor in smartphones and the deal will only further slow its new product rollouts and its recovery attempts."

In the junior Kosdaq market , handsets part suppliers for Motorola Mobility continued to rally on hopes for increased sales to the U.S. handset maker following the Google deal.

Shares in ELK jumped 14.9 percent, Interflex rose 12 percent and BH gained 4.2 percent.

Foreign investors remained net buyers into a second successive session, buying 6.3 billion won ($5.9 million) worth of shares as of 0120 GMT. ($1 = 1070.050 Korean Won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)