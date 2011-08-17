(Updates to close)
* Uncertain global outlook shifts focus to domestic-oriented
stocks
* LG Elec tumbles on handset recovery worries
* KOSPI recoups half of losses incurred during recent market
turmoil
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Aug 17 Seoul shares erased early losses
and closed higher for a second day on Wednesday, as investors
snapped up domestic-focused titles such as SK Telecom
and CJ Corp amid an uncertain global
economic outlook.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closed up 0.68 percent at 1,892.67 points after opening
weaker on disappointment at the failure of French and German
leaders to raise the size of a eurozone rescue fund.
The index lost nearly 500 points during the global financial
market rout that began in early August, but has staged a strong
rebound this week, recouping almost half the losses.
"Bargain hunters are focusing on domestic-focused stocks, as
they are somewhat insulated from the volatile global economy,"
said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
"They are safer bets for now than investors' usual
favourites, export-oriented stocks. Exporters are more
vulnerable these days to day-to-day developments in eurozone
debt issues and U.S. economic indicators."
A meeting between the heads of France and Germany detailed
plans for closer euro zone integration, but they did not include
boosting the size of the bloc's rescue fund or sales of euro
bonds. [ID:ID:nB4E7HT04B]
Shares in CJ Corp jumped 9.9 percent, Hansol Paper
rose 13.4 percent, Samsung Publish added
12 percent and furniture firm Fursys soared 12.8
percent.
Telecom stocks also firmed up, with KT Corp
rising 3.1 percent and SK Telecom gaining 5 percent.
SK was spurred by market talk that it may release
next-generation LTE smartphones in the coming months ahead of
rival LG Uplus , and also drop a bid to buy a
controlling stake in chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor Inc
.
SK Telecom declined to comment.
Major technology issues came under pressure after steep
gains in the prior session. LG Display dropped 2.1
percent and Hynix shed 4.4 percent.
Shares in LG Electronics Inc sharply
underperformed the market for a second day, tumbling 4.3 percent
on concerns Google's purchase of Motorola Mobility
Holdings could further delay a recovery in LG's
loss-making handset business.
"Many had expected LG's handset business to turn around next
year but such hopes have now been pushed back again, as the
Google-Motorola deal will help Motorola introduce new Android
models ahead of rivals," said Cho Jin-ho, an analyst at SK
Securities.
"LG is already a minor vendor in smartphones and the deal
will only further slow its new product rollouts and its recovery
attempts."
In the junior Kosdaq market , handsets part suppliers
for Motorola Mobility continued to rally on hopes for increased
sales to the U.S. handset maker following the Google deal.
Shares in ELK jumped 14.8 percent, Interflex
rose 11 percent and BH gained 8.4
percent.
The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 rose 0.17 percent to
242.00 points and the KOSPI 200 spot index gained 0.5
percent to 243.43. The junior Kosdaq market finished up
2.06 percent at 506.44.
Move on day +0.68 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011
Change on yr -7.7 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1070.050 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)