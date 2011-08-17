(Updates to close)

* Uncertain global outlook shifts focus to domestic-oriented stocks

* LG Elec tumbles on handset recovery worries

* KOSPI recoups half of losses incurred during recent market turmoil

By Miyoung Kim

SEOUL, Aug 17 Seoul shares erased early losses and closed higher for a second day on Wednesday, as investors snapped up domestic-focused titles such as SK Telecom and CJ Corp amid an uncertain global economic outlook.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.68 percent at 1,892.67 points after opening weaker on disappointment at the failure of French and German leaders to raise the size of a eurozone rescue fund.

The index lost nearly 500 points during the global financial market rout that began in early August, but has staged a strong rebound this week, recouping almost half the losses.

"Bargain hunters are focusing on domestic-focused stocks, as they are somewhat insulated from the volatile global economy," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

"They are safer bets for now than investors' usual favourites, export-oriented stocks. Exporters are more vulnerable these days to day-to-day developments in eurozone debt issues and U.S. economic indicators."

A meeting between the heads of France and Germany detailed plans for closer euro zone integration, but they did not include boosting the size of the bloc's rescue fund or sales of euro bonds. [ID:ID:nB4E7HT04B]

Shares in CJ Corp jumped 9.9 percent, Hansol Paper rose 13.4 percent, Samsung Publish added 12 percent and furniture firm Fursys soared 12.8 percent.

Telecom stocks also firmed up, with KT Corp rising 3.1 percent and SK Telecom gaining 5 percent.

SK was spurred by market talk that it may release next-generation LTE smartphones in the coming months ahead of rival LG Uplus , and also drop a bid to buy a controlling stake in chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor Inc .

SK Telecom declined to comment.

Major technology issues came under pressure after steep gains in the prior session. LG Display dropped 2.1 percent and Hynix shed 4.4 percent.

Shares in LG Electronics Inc sharply underperformed the market for a second day, tumbling 4.3 percent on concerns Google's purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings could further delay a recovery in LG's loss-making handset business.

"Many had expected LG's handset business to turn around next year but such hopes have now been pushed back again, as the Google-Motorola deal will help Motorola introduce new Android models ahead of rivals," said Cho Jin-ho, an analyst at SK Securities.

"LG is already a minor vendor in smartphones and the deal will only further slow its new product rollouts and its recovery attempts."

In the junior Kosdaq market , handsets part suppliers for Motorola Mobility continued to rally on hopes for increased sales to the U.S. handset maker following the Google deal.

Shares in ELK jumped 14.8 percent, Interflex rose 11 percent and BH gained 8.4 percent.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 rose 0.17 percent to 242.00 points and the KOSPI 200 spot index gained 0.5 percent to 243.43. The junior Kosdaq market finished up 2.06 percent at 506.44.

Move on day +0.68 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -7.7 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1070.050 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)