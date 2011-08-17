SEOUL, Aug 18 Seoul shares may extend gains on
Thursday but rises are seen limited after U.S. computer maker
Dell Inc slashed its 2012 revenue outlook, fueling
concerns about a slowing economy.
Tech issues such as Samsung Electronics will be
eyed after shares in Dell and its bigger rival Hewlett-Packard
Co slumped overnight after Dell's move.
"The market is expected to take a breather after steep falls
and a subsequent sharp rebound. Investor anxieties have not been
quelled yet," said Chung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
"It is uncertain whether foreign investors will make a quick
comeback to the local stock market. Investors are taking a
wait-and-see attitude," he said, citing persisting concerns
about a U.S. recession and eurozone debt crisis.
"I expect the rebound to continue on expectations of policy
(to address eurozone debt problems) and on perceptions that
share prices are cheap," said Cho Yoon-nam, an analyst at
Daeshin Securities, said.
Seoul shares erased early losses and closed higher for a
second day on Wednesday, as investors snapped up
domestic-focused titles amid an uncertain global economic
outlook.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 21:53 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,193.89 0.09% 1.130
USD/JPY 76.61 -0% 0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.167 -- -0.058
SPOT GOLD $1,788.15 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE CLc1 $87.53 -0.06% 0.000
DOW JONES 11410.21 0.04% 4.28
ASIA ADRS 125.60 0.47% 0.59
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Tech shares fall on weakness, NetApp down late
*Yield curve flattens as higher returns sought
*Swiss franc up as SNB plan gets disappointed
*Oil up on U.S. gasoline draw, equities weigh
STOCKS TO WATCH
WOORI FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
All but one bidder for South Korea's biggest bank
privatisation have pulled out, likely killing an ill-fated deal
that analysts said was never going to succeed because of
political opposition.
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
The builder is among three foreign companies bidding to
construct a 1,014 megawatt gas power plant north of Baghdad,
Iraq.
Hyundai bid at around $500 million, Egypt's Orascom
Construction at $463 million and a Chinese company
offered a bid at $337 million, the Iraqi government said in a
statement.
HYUNDAI MOTOR
The carmaker's labour union accepted a management proposal
to resume wage talks on Friday.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)