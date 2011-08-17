SEOUL, Aug 18 Seoul shares may extend gains on Thursday but rises are seen limited after U.S. computer maker Dell Inc slashed its 2012 revenue outlook, fueling concerns about a slowing economy.

Tech issues such as Samsung Electronics will be eyed after shares in Dell and its bigger rival Hewlett-Packard Co slumped overnight after Dell's move.

"The market is expected to take a breather after steep falls and a subsequent sharp rebound. Investor anxieties have not been quelled yet," said Chung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

"It is uncertain whether foreign investors will make a quick comeback to the local stock market. Investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude," he said, citing persisting concerns about a U.S. recession and eurozone debt crisis.

"I expect the rebound to continue on expectations of policy (to address eurozone debt problems) and on perceptions that share prices are cheap," said Cho Yoon-nam, an analyst at Daeshin Securities, said.

Seoul shares erased early losses and closed higher for a second day on Wednesday, as investors snapped up domestic-focused titles amid an uncertain global economic outlook. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 21:53 GMT --------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,193.89 0.09% 1.130 USD/JPY 76.61 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.167 -- -0.058 SPOT GOLD $1,788.15 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE CLc1 $87.53 -0.06% 0.000 DOW JONES 11410.21 0.04% 4.28 ASIA ADRS 125.60 0.47% 0.59 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Tech shares fall on weakness, NetApp down late *Yield curve flattens as higher returns sought *Swiss franc up as SNB plan gets disappointed *Oil up on U.S. gasoline draw, equities weigh

STOCKS TO WATCH

WOORI FINANCIAL HOLDINGS

All but one bidder for South Korea's biggest bank privatisation have pulled out, likely killing an ill-fated deal that analysts said was never going to succeed because of political opposition.

HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

The builder is among three foreign companies bidding to construct a 1,014 megawatt gas power plant north of Baghdad, Iraq.

Hyundai bid at around $500 million, Egypt's Orascom Construction at $463 million and a Chinese company offered a bid at $337 million, the Iraqi government said in a statement.

HYUNDAI MOTOR

The carmaker's labour union accepted a management proposal to resume wage talks on Friday. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)