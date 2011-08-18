* KOSPI loses 1.2 pct

* Memory chip makers tumble; LG Display dives

* Telecom shares rally as investors favour stable dividends (Updates to mid-session)

SEOUL, Aug 18 Seoul shares were set to end a two-day gaining streak on Thursday, with tech shares leading losses after Dell's disappointing outlook fueled concerns about a weakening economy.

Foreigners were poised to become net sellers for two consecutive sessions, with institutional investors also continuing selling and retail investors net buyers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.22 percent to 1,869.64 points as of 0207 GMT.

"The market recently made a technical rebound after sharp falls, but real economy risks are rising," said Rhoo Yong-seok, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Shares in Dell Inc lost 10 percent on the U.S. market overnight after the world's No.2 personal computer maker cut its sales outlook, prompting shares of its bigger rival Hewlett-Packard to fall 3.7 percent.

Samsung Electronics , the world's top computer memory chip maker, fell 4.1 percent, while No.2 Hynix Semiconductor skidded 6.9 percent.

Shares in flat-panel screen maker LG Display tumbled 6.2 percent after local brokerage Shinhan Investment Corp expected it would widen its operating loss for the third quarter because of sluggish sales of TVs.

LG Display was also pressured by news Apple Inc , one of its key customers, may diversify its parts sourcing to Japanese companies.

Apple plans to invest in a Sharp Corp factory to secure a supply of LCD screens for iPhones and iPads, sources said.

"Apple is the most important customer for LG Display, which supplies a considerable portion of displays for the iPhone. Apple's diversification of sourcing will have an adverse effect on LG Display," said Jonathan Hwang, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

The shipbuilding sector was among the worst performers, with Hyundai Heavy Industries losing 3.4 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering dropping 3.1 percent.

Investors, facing the uncertain market outlook, snapped up telecom shares because of their stable dividends, analysts said.

LG Uplus jumped 6.8 percent, while SK Telecom advanced 5.5 percent and KT gained 3.2 percent.

Shares in Woori Finance Holdings dipped 0.4 percent after all but one bidder for South Korea's biggest bank privatisation pulled out, likely killing an ill-fated deal that analysts said was never going to succeed because of political opposition.

OCI Co Ltd continued to fall, shedding 5.1 percent, after U.S. solar company Evergreen Solar Inc , for which the Korean polysilicon maker is a top creditor, filed for bankruptcy. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)