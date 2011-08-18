(Updates to close)

* Institutional investors dump shares

* Tech shares lead losses after Dell's dim outlook

* Telecom shares, domestic-oriented stocks gain

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Aug 18 Seoul shares snapped a two-day gaining streak on Thursday, with institutional investors dumping tech issues after Dell Inc's disappointing outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.7 percent to 1,860.58 points.

"The stock market will undergo another correction, as few problems have been resolved. It will take time for evidence to emerge and ease concerns about a slowing global economy," said Lee Seon-yeob, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

Foreign investors were net sellers for a second consecutive session, offloading a net 165.6 billion won ($154.6 million)worth of shares, while state pension fund and retail investors were net buyers, supporting the market.

Memory chip makers plummeted after Dell, the world's No.2 personal computer maker, cut its sales outlook, stoking worries about the weak economy pressuring demand and tech earnings.

Samsung Electronics , the world's top computer memory chip maker, slumped 5.7 percent, while No.2 Hynix Semiconductor skidded 12.2 percent, its biggest daily percentage loss since December 2008.

Shares in flat-panel screen maker LG Display tumbled 8.5 percent after local brokerage Shinhan Investment Corp expected it would widen its operating loss for the third quarter because of sluggish sales of TVs.

LG Display was also pressured by news Apple Inc , one of its key customers, may diversify its parts sourcing to Japanese companies.

Apple plans to invest in a Sharp Corp factory to secure a supply of LCD screens for iPhones and iPads, sources said.

"Apple is the most important customer for LG Display, which supplies a considerable portion of displays for the iPhone. Apple's diversification of sourcing will have an adverse effect on LG Display," said Jonathan Hwang, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

The shipbuilding sector was among the worst performers, with Hyundai Heavy Industries sinking 6.5 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding sliding 7.4 percent.

Domestic-oriented telecom, food and beverage and retail issues continued to buck the market slump.

Telecom shares rallied as their promise of stable dividend payouts wooed investors spooked by the uncertain market outlook, analysts said. The telcom/media index jumped 6.3 percent, its biggest daily percentage gain since January 2007.

LG Uplus jumped 6.6 percent, while SK Telecom advanced 6.5 percent and KT gained 6.2 percent.

Shares in Woori Finance Holdings inched up 0.41 percent even after all but one bidder for South Korea's biggest bank privatisation pulled out, likely killing an ill-fated deal that analysts said was never going to succeed because of political opposition.

OCI Co Ltd continued to fall, shedding 8 percent, after U.S. solar company Evergreen Solar Inc , for which the Korean polysilicon maker is a top creditor, filed for bankruptcy.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 fell 4.45 points to 237.55 and the KOSPI 200 spot index was down 5.12 points to 238.31. The junior Kosdaq market finished up 0.27 percent at 507.8.

Move on day -1.7 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -9.28 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1071.450 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)