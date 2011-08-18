SEOUL, Aug 19 Seoul shares are set to drop for a second day on Friday, as dismal U.S. data and new worries about the health of European banks raised concerns about the global demand outlook.

"It was fear about global economic slowdown that had driven the market lower but now it's taking firmer shape, with data showing a worsening economy," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

"Investors will turn more risk-averse and dash earlier expectations that the market will retrieve most of the losses it incurred in recent weeks."

A dismal report on regional U.S. manufacturing fueled fears of another recession, sending major Wall Street indices sharply lower on Thursday in a return to the extreme fluctuations investors endured a week ago.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.7 percent to 1,860.58 points on Thursday.

---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,140.65 -4.46% -53.240 USD/JPY 76.54 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.068 -- -0.099 SPOT GOLD $1,823.59 -0.01% -0.260 US CRUDE CLc1 $81.54 -1.02% -0.840 DOW JONES 10990.58 -3.68% -419.63 ASIA ADRS 119.64 -4.75% -5.96 ------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Beaten-down Wall St slammed by recession fears >Treasuries rally as economy,eurozone fear spur bid >Dlr, franc, yen gain as markets in risk-off mode >Markets can swallow Syrian oil loss

STOCKS TO WATCH

LOTTE SHOPPING

The department and discount store operator may move after it reported second-quarter net profit rose 17 percent from a year ago on a 20 percent increase in sales.

DAEWOO E&C

The contractor may rise after it said late on Thursday that it had won a $1.2 billion deal to build a thermal power plant in Oman.

WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS

South Korea's biggest financial holding group by assets may rise as regulators meet on Friday to decide whether to go ahead with the government's plan to sell its up to $5.1 billion stake in the firm after only one bidder submitted a takeover proposal. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)