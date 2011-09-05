(Updates to midday)
* Energy, shipbuilders biggest losers
* Volatility index up 12 pct
* Foreign investors net sellers for a second straight
session
SEOUL, Sept 5 Seoul shares got off to a weak
start on Monday, falling nearly 3 percent, led by chemicals and
shipbuilders, as disappointing U.S. jobs data rekindled fears of
economic recession in a major export market for South Korean
products.
By 0135 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
fell 2.6 percent to 1,818.38 points after finishing the
previous week with a 5 percent gain.
"Weak U.S. jobs data is only adding to investors' growing
frustration with the economy. With waning confidence on the
global economy, investors are reducing their exposure to
stocks," said Yoo Soo-min, a market analyst at Hyundai
Securities.
Selling pressure also mounted amid growing volatility ahead
of major events this week including a policy rate meeting in
Korea and U.S. President's speech on Thursday.
The KOSPI Volatility index soared 11.8 percent.
The U.S. stocks closed down more than 2 percent on Friday
after an abysmal jobs report showed no growth in nonfarm jobs in
August.
The disappointing data will add pressure on the Federal
Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to the economy and
investors are now expected to focus on President Barack Obama's
speech on Thursday on jobs.
Shares in LG Chem fell 4.5 percent and Kumho
Petrochem shed 3.9 percent. S-Oil
dropped 5.9 percent and Hanwha Chemical faltered 6.3
percent.
"Refiners and chemicals are cyclical stocks, meaning they
are one of the most vulnerable issues to the economic cycle,"
said Kwak Jin-hee, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
"Sell orders are pummelling them again as worries of weaker
product demand deepens."
Shipbuilders also led the market lower, falling
4.4 percent, hit by concerns of a fragile global economy
weakening global trade and ship orders.
Shares in the world's top shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy
Industries fell 5.1 percent, Daewoo Shipbuilding
fell 4.3 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries
lost 5.0 percent.
Bucking the trend, shares in security solutions provider
Ahnlab jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent for a
second day after its founder and chairman of the board said he
was considering running in the upcoming Seoul mayoral race.
The stock was bolstered by expectations that the college
professor may boost the software sector should he win the
election.
Foreign investors were net sellers for a second straight
session, offloading a net 86 billion won worth of stocks.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)