* Energy, shipbuilders biggest losers

* Volatility index up 16 pct

* Foreign investors net sellers for a second session

SEOUL, Sept 5 Seoul shares finished down more than 4 percent on Monday, erasing almost all the gains earned last week, as deepening worries about the U.S. economy decreased investors' risk appetite and pummeled key exporters and energy counters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 4.39 percent at 1,785.83 after finishing last week with a 5 percent gain.

"With U.S. data indicating a weakening economy and little confidence that dramatic stimulus measures are in the pipeline to turn around the dire situation, risky assets are simply losing investor appetite," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

"Investors are chasing safer assets such as gold and government bonds and we may have a prolonged downturn in the stock market, which could be deeper than many had thought."

Selling pressure also mounted amid growing volatility ahead of major events this week including a policy rate meeting in Korea, index futures and options expiry, and U.S. President's speech on Thursday.

The KOSPI Volatility index soared 16 percent.

U.S. employment data on Friday showed the world's biggest economy failed to create any jobs last month for the first time in nearly a year, adding pressure on the U.S. central bank to provide more stimulus to the economy.

Shares in LG Chem fell 10.5 percent and Kumho Petrochem shed 7.9 percent. S-Oil dropped 10.6 percent and Hanwha Chemical faltered 9.4 percent.

"Refiners and chemicals are cyclical stocks, meaning they are one of the most vulnerable issues to the economic cycle," said Kwak Jin-hee, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

"Sell orders are pummelling them again as worries of weaker product demand deepens."

Shipbuilders also led the market lower, falling 7.1 percent, hit by concerns of a fragile global economy weakening global trade and ship orders.

Shares in the world's top shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 7.0 percent, Daewoo Shipbuilding fell 9 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries lost 6.5 percent.

Bellwether technology and auto shares also sagged, hit by weakening U.S. economy will reduce demand for Korean products. Shares in Samsung Electronics Co fell 4.9 percent and Hyundai Motor tumbled 5.3 percent.

Bucking the trend, shares in security solutions provider Ahnlab jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent for a second day after its founder and chairman of the board said he was considering running in the upcoming Seoul mayoral race.

The stock was bolstered by expectations that the college professor may boost the software sector should he win the election.

Foreign investors were net sellers for a second straight session, offloading a net 331 billion won worth of stocks.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 dropped 4.29 percent to 228.90.

The KOSPI 200 spot index fell 4.69 percent to 228.89 and the junior Kosdaq market finished down 2.84 percent at 480.43.

Move on day -4.39 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -12.93 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)