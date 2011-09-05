SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares are set to fall for a third straight session on Tuesday, as renewed worries about the euro zone fiscal crisis adds to growing fears of another recession in the United States.

"It's another day with growing concerns over global economic uncertainty failing to dissipate and pressuring the market lower," said Kim Byung-youn, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

"The market will continue to tread water this week until we get more details from U.S. President Barack Obama to stabilise labour sector."

Wall Street was closed for a holiday on Monday, leaving the trend to be set by European stocks, which ended down 4.1 percent, with the banking sector shedding nearly 6 percent to a 29-month low.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 4.39 percent at 1,785.83 on Monday after finishing last week with a 5 percent gain. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:04 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,173.97 -2.53% -30.450

USD/JPY 76.90 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.994 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,901.29 0.07% 1.240 US CRUDE CLc1 $83.58 -3.32% -2.870 DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31

ASIA ADRS 121.53 -2.41% -3.00 -------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Euro falls broadly as euro zone risks mount *US bonds gain on Fed bond purchase hopes *Brent slips towards $110 on recession worries

STOCKS TO WATCH

SHIPPING COMPANIES

Shipping firms may rise after the main sea freight index , which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, rose for fourth straight session to its highest in nearly nine months.

BANKS

Banking shares are set to decline further, following weaker European peers, weighed by concerns that slowing economy and potential growth in bad loans may weaken banks' profit growth and undermine financial health.

Major Korean banks are already trading below their book value.

REFINERS

Oil refinery shares may tumble again on concerns of weaker product demand rise amid growing fears of another U.S. recession. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)