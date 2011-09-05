SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares are set to fall for a
third straight session on Tuesday, as renewed worries about the
euro zone fiscal crisis adds to growing fears of another
recession in the United States.
"It's another day with growing concerns over global economic
uncertainty failing to dissipate and pressuring the market
lower," said Kim Byung-youn, a market analyst at Woori
Investment & Securities.
"The market will continue to tread water this week until we
get more details from U.S. President Barack Obama to stabilise
labour sector."
Wall Street was closed for a holiday on Monday, leaving the
trend to be set by European stocks, which ended down 4.1
percent, with the banking sector shedding nearly 6 percent to a
29-month low.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 4.39 percent at 1,785.83 on Monday after finishing last
week with a 5 percent gain.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:04 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,173.97 -2.53% -30.450
USD/JPY 76.90 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.994 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,901.29 0.07% 1.240
US CRUDE CLc1 $83.58 -3.32% -2.870
DOW JONES 11240.26 -2.20% -253.31
ASIA ADRS 121.53 -2.41% -3.00
--------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Euro falls broadly as euro zone risks mount
*US bonds gain on Fed bond purchase hopes
*Brent slips towards $110 on recession worries
STOCKS TO WATCH
SHIPPING COMPANIES
Shipping firms may rise after the main sea freight index
, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, rose for
fourth straight session to its highest in nearly nine months.
BANKS
Banking shares are set to decline further, following weaker
European peers, weighed by concerns that slowing economy and
potential growth in bad loans may weaken banks' profit growth
and undermine financial health.
Major Korean banks are already trading below their book
value.
REFINERS
Oil refinery shares may tumble again on concerns of weaker
product demand rise amid growing fears of another U.S.
recession.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)