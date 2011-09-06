(Updates to early morning)
* KOSPI pares early loss of up to 2.3 pct
* Foreign investors net sellers for a third straight session
* Banks underperform on worries over economic slowdown
SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares slid for a third
straight session on Tuesday but pared early losses as bargain
hunters swooped in to chase autos and steelmakers after the
market tumbled more than 4 percent in the previous session.
"The market is drifting as investors seek bargains after a
massive selloff but volatility remains high as uncertainty over
eurozone debt issues and U.S. recession keeps investors
jittery," said Cho Seong-joon, an analyst at NH Investment &
Securities.
By 0205 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
fell 0.12 percent to 1,783.70 points after losing as
much as 2.3 percent earlier in the day, following a sharp plunge
in the European stocks.
Wall Street was closed for a holiday on Monday, leaving the
trend to be set by European stocks, which ended down 4.1
percent, with the banking sector shedding nearly 6 percent to a
29-month low as indebted euro zone governments sought to
backtrack on budget cut commitments.
POSCO , the world's No.3 steelmaker, was the
biggest gainer among blue chip shares, rising 3.2 percent, and
its smaller rival Hyundai Steel gained 5.5 percent
on hopes for reduced steel product discounts.
"Steelmakers are seeking to reduce product discounts
because of a global output cut and seasonal demand rise in
September and October, which is helping lift shares of POSCO and
Hyundai Steel," said Jeon Seung-hun, an analyst at Daewoo
Securities.
Shares in Hyundai Motor also rose 2.4 percent,
snapping a three-day losing streak as investors chased battered
stocks after Hyundai extended losses to fall as much as 2.6
percent earlier on Tuesday.
"Hyundai's sales mix is relatively well spread across the
globe compared with global peers, which are heavily focused on
the United States and Europe," said SK Securities analyst Kim
Yong-soo.
"That'll help Hyundai and its affiliate Kia better cope with
any sales slowdown from the European market or recession in the
United States."
Kia Motors Corp also rebounded 1.4 percent.
Among small cap issues, steel pipe maker Histeel
jumped by the daily permissible limit of 15 percent for a fourth
session in a row and its peer Dong Yang Steel Pipe
also jumped 8.8 percent.
The stocks were lifted after media reports last week that
South Korean President Lee Myung-bak may discuss with his
Russian counterpart in November a gas pipeline project involving
Russia and the two Koreas.
Shares in Histeel, which has around $42 million in market
value, jumped 86 percent in just five days to record highs on
Tuesday, triggering the Korea Exchange to report on reasons of
sharp price movements.
Banking stocks continued to slide, hit by concerns that
slowing economic growth may increase bad loans and dent their
profit growth.
Shares in Hana Financial Group fell 3.2 percent
and Shinhan Financial Group shed 1.5 percent.
Foreign investors were net sellers for a third straight
session, offloading a net 159 billion won worth of stocks.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by David Chance)