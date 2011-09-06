(Updates to close)
* KOSPI pares earlier decline of 2.3 pct
* Foreign investors net sellers for third session
* Autos, steel shine, econ fears hit exporters
SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares fell for a third
straight session on Tuesday as a sovereign debt crisis hit
European stocks and on concern that the U.S. economy could slide
back into recession and reduce demand for exporter South Korea.
But the market pared early losses as bargain hunters, mainly
pension funds and retail investors, chased auto and steelmakers
after a tumble of more than 4 percent in the previous session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 1.07 percent at 1,766.71 after falling as much as
2.3 percent earlier in the day.
"More investors are squaring off their positions and leaving
the market as they are not sure when we'll see the end of this
long tunnel," said Dream Asset Management fund manager Ko
Seung-jae. "Even those holding their stocks are cautiously
pinning their hopes on the worst-case scenario of sovereign
defaults being avoided as we've got major governments, not the
private sector, working behind the scenes."
Volatility increased this week, with the market erasing all
gains from last week and investors hoping that U.S. employment
indicators due later this week will help restore waning
confidence in the U.S. economy.
"There won't be any drastic measures to fix the current mess
once and for all, but even vague hints to revive growth and
increase jobs will give investors some relief and provide
downside support," said Woori Investment & Securities analyst
Kim Byung-youn.
POSCO , the world's No.3 steelmaker, was the
biggest gainer among blue chips, up 1.8 percent. Smaller rival
Hyundai Steel Co gained 4.5 percent on hopes for
reduced steel product discounts.
"Steelmakers are seeking to reduce product discounts
because of a global output cut and seasonal demand rise in
September and October, helping to lift POSCO and Hyundai Steel,"
said Daewoo Securities analyst Jeon Seung-hun.
Hyundai Motor Co rose 1.3 percent, snapping a
three-day losing streak as investors chased battered stocks
after Hyundai extended losses to fall as much as 2.6 percent
earlier on Tuesday.
"Hyundai's sales mix is relatively well spread across the
globe compared with global peers, which are heavily focused on
the United States and Europe," said SK Securities analyst Kim
Yong-soo. "That will help Hyundai and affiliate Kia better cope
with any sales slowdown from the European market or recession in
the United States."
Kia Motors Corp rebounded 1.8 percent.
Among small cap issues, steel pipe maker Histeel Co Ltd
jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent for a fourth
session in a row. Dong Yang Steel Pipe Co Ltd gained
3.6 percent.
The stocks were lifted after media reports last week that
President Lee Myung-bak may meet his Russian counterpart in
November to discuss a gas pipeline project involving Russia and
the two Koreas.
Histeel, which has a market value of about $42 million, has
jumped 86 percent in just five days to a record high on Tuesday.
Major large-cap stocks led the market lower. Flat-screen
maker LG Display Co Ltd dropping 4 percent, while
Hynix Semiconductor Inc closed down 3.1 percent.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd lost 3.2 percent.
Banks continued to slide, hit by concern that slowing
economic growth may increase bad loans and dent profit growth.
Hana Financial Group Inc fell 3.1 percent and
Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd shed 2.3 percent.
Losers outnumbered gainers by nearly four to one. Auto and
steel issues were the only sectors to finish higher in the
broad-based decline.
Foreign investors were net sellers for a third straight
session, offloading a net 432 billion won worth of stocks.
The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 dropped 0.79 percent to
227.10.
The KOSPI 200 spot index fell 0.98 percent to
226.65 and the junior Kosdaq market finished down 3.14
percent at 465.35.
Move on day -1.07 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011
Change on yr -13.86 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)