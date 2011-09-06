(Updates to close)

SEOUL, Sept 6 Seoul shares fell for a third straight session on Tuesday as a sovereign debt crisis hit European stocks and on concern that the U.S. economy could slide back into recession and reduce demand for exporter South Korea.

But the market pared early losses as bargain hunters, mainly pension funds and retail investors, chased auto and steelmakers after a tumble of more than 4 percent in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.07 percent at 1,766.71 after falling as much as 2.3 percent earlier in the day.

"More investors are squaring off their positions and leaving the market as they are not sure when we'll see the end of this long tunnel," said Dream Asset Management fund manager Ko Seung-jae. "Even those holding their stocks are cautiously pinning their hopes on the worst-case scenario of sovereign defaults being avoided as we've got major governments, not the private sector, working behind the scenes."

Volatility increased this week, with the market erasing all gains from last week and investors hoping that U.S. employment indicators due later this week will help restore waning confidence in the U.S. economy.

"There won't be any drastic measures to fix the current mess once and for all, but even vague hints to revive growth and increase jobs will give investors some relief and provide downside support," said Woori Investment & Securities analyst Kim Byung-youn.

POSCO , the world's No.3 steelmaker, was the biggest gainer among blue chips, up 1.8 percent. Smaller rival Hyundai Steel Co gained 4.5 percent on hopes for reduced steel product discounts.

"Steelmakers are seeking to reduce product discounts because of a global output cut and seasonal demand rise in September and October, helping to lift POSCO and Hyundai Steel," said Daewoo Securities analyst Jeon Seung-hun.

Hyundai Motor Co rose 1.3 percent, snapping a three-day losing streak as investors chased battered stocks after Hyundai extended losses to fall as much as 2.6 percent earlier on Tuesday.

"Hyundai's sales mix is relatively well spread across the globe compared with global peers, which are heavily focused on the United States and Europe," said SK Securities analyst Kim Yong-soo. "That will help Hyundai and affiliate Kia better cope with any sales slowdown from the European market or recession in the United States."

Kia Motors Corp rebounded 1.8 percent.

Among small cap issues, steel pipe maker Histeel Co Ltd jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent for a fourth session in a row. Dong Yang Steel Pipe Co Ltd gained 3.6 percent.

The stocks were lifted after media reports last week that President Lee Myung-bak may meet his Russian counterpart in November to discuss a gas pipeline project involving Russia and the two Koreas.

Histeel, which has a market value of about $42 million, has jumped 86 percent in just five days to a record high on Tuesday.

Major large-cap stocks led the market lower. Flat-screen maker LG Display Co Ltd dropping 4 percent, while Hynix Semiconductor Inc closed down 3.1 percent. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd lost 3.2 percent.

Banks continued to slide, hit by concern that slowing economic growth may increase bad loans and dent profit growth.

Hana Financial Group Inc fell 3.1 percent and Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd shed 2.3 percent.

Losers outnumbered gainers by nearly four to one. Auto and steel issues were the only sectors to finish higher in the broad-based decline.

Foreign investors were net sellers for a third straight session, offloading a net 432 billion won worth of stocks.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 dropped 0.79 percent to 227.10.

The KOSPI 200 spot index fell 0.98 percent to 226.65 and the junior Kosdaq market finished down 3.14 percent at 465.35.

Move on day -1.07 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -13.86 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)