SEOUL, Sept 7 South Korean stocks are likely to remain under pressure on Wednesday, after Wall Street fell on doubts over whether Europe will tackle its debt crisis.

"The market will remain fragile as euro zone debt problems remain unresolved. Shares are likely to make a weak start today but they could be rangebound during trade as bargain-hunters may snap up shares following recent steep declines," Lee Jin-woo, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said.

U.S. stocks fell for at third day on Tuesday as doubts resurfaced over the political will of Italy and Greece to push through tough budget measures and as Germany hardened its stand against providing more aid.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, finishing down 1.07 percent at 1,766.71 after falling as much as 2.3 percent earlier in the day. ---------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:18 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,165.24 -0.74% -8.730

USD/JPY 77.62 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.982 -- -0.012 SPOT GOLD $1,868.69 0.23% 4.280 US CRUDE CLc1 $86.45 0.50% 0.430 DOW JONES 11139.30 -0.90% -100.96 ASIA ADRS 119.16 -1.95% -2.37 -------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Wall St down on Europe; bear market fears grow >Treasuries long-end rally may not last the week >Swiss franc plunges 10 pct vs euro on SNB shocker >Brent up on supply worry, US crude dips

STOCKS TO WATCH

AHNLAB INC , PULMUONE HOLDINGS

Ahn Chul-soo, chairman of the software security maker's board, said on Tuesday that he would not run in the upcoming Seoul mayoral race, and threw his weight behind lawyer Park Won-soon.

Park is an outside director of Pulmuone Holdings , which is engaged in the food manufacturing and food material distribution businesses through its subsidiaries.

NHN CORP , DAUM COMMUNICATIONS CORP

Antitrust officials in South Korea raided Google Inc's Seoul offices on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter, expanding worldwide regulatory pressure on the Internet giant.

In April, South Korea's top Internet portals including NHN and Daum Communications filed a complaint with antitrust regulators alleging that Google was unfairly stifling competition in the mobile search market.