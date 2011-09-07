SEOUL, Sept 7 Seoul shares snapped a three-session losing streak on Wednesday, posting the biggest daily percentage gain in more than two weeks as investors scooped up battered stocks, especially chip plays.

Hynix Semiconductor Inc , the world's second-biggest computer memory chip maker, climbed 14.71 percent, while first-ranked Samsung Electronics Co Ltd jumped 6.33 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 3.78 percent at 1,833.46 after falling 6 percent in the previous three sessions. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)