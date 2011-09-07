BRIEF-Grivalia Properties unit issues 20 mln euro bond loan
* Said on Wednesday its 50 percent owned Piraeus Port Plaza 1 unit will issue a 20 million euro bond loan in 2 tranches
SEOUL, Sept 7 Seoul shares snapped a three-session losing streak on Wednesday, posting the biggest daily percentage gain in more than two weeks as investors scooped up battered stocks, especially chip plays.
Hynix Semiconductor Inc , the world's second-biggest computer memory chip maker, climbed 14.71 percent, while first-ranked Samsung Electronics Co Ltd jumped 6.33 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 3.78 percent at 1,833.46 after falling 6 percent in the previous three sessions. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)
Feb 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Latvia has started marketing an tap of its €650m 0.375% notes due 2026 and a new 30-year euro-denominated bond, according to a lead.
* CEO - 2017 is turning into possibly a better financial year, cautiously optimistic, see signs economies are turning for the better Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)