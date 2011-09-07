* KOSPI ends up 3.8 pct, snapping three-session loss

* Investors buy battered tech, chemicals, shipbuilders

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Sept 7 Seoul shares snapped a three-session losing streak on Wednesday, posting the biggest daily percentage gain in more than two weeks as investors scooped up battered stocks, especially chip plays.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 3.78 percent at 1,833.46 after falling 6 percent in the previous three sessions.

Institutional investors were net buyers, while foreign investors and retail investors dumped shares.

Gainers far outnumbered losers, by 725 to 134.

"The stock market strongly rebounded today after Monday's sharp fall. The Greek debt situation also appears not to be worse than previously feared, helping lift sentiment," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC Investment & Securities.

"But confusion and jitters will linger for the time being ahead of Obama's speech tomorrow night and a long Chuseok holiday here," he said.

Greece and other most indebted nations in the euro zone were scrambling on Wednesday to convince investors and the rest of Europe of their commitment to tackle their debt problems, even as the block's main paymaster, Germany, battles increasing opposition to further aid.

But doubts about the will of Italy and Greece to push through the austerity demanded by their partners have darkened the political mood in Europe.

"The stock market is rebounding after steep declines in recent days, but the situation has not changed and volatility remains high," said Korea Investment Trust Management fund manager Kim Young-il.

"Uncertainty is high about the direction of the U.S. economy, and uncertainty is even higher in Europe as investors are not sure whether the bloc is going in the right direction."

While most sectors posted gains, chipmakers, refinery issues, and shipbuilders were among outperformers.

Hynix Semiconductor Inc , the world's second-biggest computer memory chip maker, climbed 14.71 percent, while first-ranked Samsung Electronics Co Ltd jumped 6.33 percent.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd climbed 6.07 percent, leading the sector's advance, after the shipbuilder said on Wednesday that it had won a $1.1 billion deal to build two submersible drilling rigs from Norway's Songa Offshore SE .

Refiners gained ground, with SK Innovation up 7.56 percent and S-Oil surging 6.16 percent.

Shippers also rose after the Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index or BDI, which tracks rates to ship dry commodities, rose to its highest in nearly nine months on Tuesday. . Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd gained 8.59 percent, while STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd was up 6.78 percent.

Among small-caps, Ahnlab Inc plunged by the daily limit of 15 percent after rallying strongly for three consecutive sessions, after board chairman and biggest shareholder Ahn Chul-soo said on Tuesday that he would not run in the upcoming Seoul mayoral race.

In contrast, Pulmuone Holdings Co Ltd extended its rally, and ended up 14.96 percent after Ahn threw his weight behind Park Won-soon, an outside director of the food company.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 rose 4.23 percent to 236.70.

The KOSPI 200 spot index firmed 4.18 percent to 226.12 and the junior Kosdaq market finished up 2.97 percent at 479.17.

Move on day +3.78 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -10.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ken Wills)