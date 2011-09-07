SEOUL, Sept 8 Seoul shares are set for a strong opening on Thursday, after U.S. stocks jumped on easing concerns about Europe's debt problems following a German court ruling that helped clearing the way for a eurozone bailout plan.

A central bank interest rate decision and options expiry on the day will be in focus, analysts said.

"Markets will react positively to news from Europe but big events may bring volatility during the day," said Kim Soo-young, a market analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

The Bank of Korea holds monthly rate setting meeting on Thursday and a Reuters poll showed that the central bank is likely to keep rates unchanged as growing downside risks to economy more than offset surging inflation.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 3.78 percent at 1,833.46 on Wednesday after falling 6 percent in the previous three sessions.

--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:18 GMT --------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,198.62 2.86% 33.380 USD/JPY 77.27 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.041 -- 0.059 SPOT GOLD $1,815.59 -0.05% -0.870 US CRUDE CLc1 $89.89 0.62% 0.550 DOW JONES 11414.86 2.47% 275.56 ASIA ADRS 122.16 2.52% 3.00 --------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Wall Street jumps as Europe debt concerns ease *Profit-taking pushes 10-year yield above 2 pct *Euro climbs, but ECB meeting looms; US dollar down *Oil jumps $3, 5-week high on storm concerns Europe

STOCKS TO WATCH

HANA FINANCIAL GROUP

The financial holding company may move as a South Korean courts holds its final hearing on stock price manipulation charges against Lone Star involving a unit of Korea Exchange Bank , which Hana had agreed to take over from the U.S. fund.

The deal is pending regulatory approval, which has been delayed due to legal uncertainties.

DAEWOO SECURITIES

The brokerage may move after it said late on Wednesday it would place 1.4 trillion won ($1.3 billion) worth of new shares to existing shareholders, at 25.5 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price, to secure operating funds.

WOORI INVESTMENT & SECURITIES

The brokerage plans to issue new shares worth around up to 600 billion won this year following the $1.3 billion share sale by Daewoo Securities, a local newspaper said on Thursday. Such moves are viewed as efforts to meet the government's proposed criteria for investment banks, which will allow a host of new services such as prime broking, Korea Economic Daily reported.

A spokesman at parent Woori Finance Holdings said it was considering a new share issue but no details had been decided.

SAMSUNG ELEC , LG DISPLAY

The world's top two flat-screen makers may move after local media said LCD panel prices hit a record low in September, citing market researcher DisplaySearch. The Maeil Business Newspaper said prices of 42-inch panels slid 2 percent compared to late August. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)