SEOUL, Sept 8 Seoul shares opened higher on Thursday but falls in the brokerage sector weighed on the market.

Top-ranked brokerage Daewoo Securities tumbled 14.6 percent after announcing a plan to place $1.3 billion worth of new shares with existing shareholders.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.97 percent to 1,851.21 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)