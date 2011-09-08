(Updates shares, adds comments)

* Hana up ahead of court hearing on Lone Star

* Brokerages down on recapitalisation plans

SEOUL, Sept 8 Seoul shares rose for a second day on Thursday on easing concerns about Europe's debt problems following a German court ruling that helped clear the way for a eurozone bailout plan, with investors awaiting a jobs speech by U.S. President Barack Obama.

Trade remained cautious as investors braced for bouts of volatility on index options expiry and comments on the economic outlook from the central bank governor after the Bank of Korea's monthly rate setting meeting on Thursday.

"The sense of relief that the situation in Europe is not worsening and expectations for U.S. jobs measures are heartening investors," said Kim Hyung-ryol, a market analyst at Kyobo Securities.

"But volatility still persists and the market is likely to continue to dance to the tune of policy risks involving the U.S. and European economies."

By 0100 GMT, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.95 percent to 1,850.82 points, after finishing up 3.8 percent on Wednesday.

Shares in Hana Financial Group jumped nearly 6 percent on hopes that regulators may approve its long overdue deal to buy Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) from U.S. fund Lone Star , which has been delayed by legal disputes.

A South Korean court holds its final hearing on stock price manipulation charges against Lone Star involving a unit of KEB on Thursday.

Shares in KB Financial Group gained 3.7 percent and Shinhan Financial Group also jumped 3.8 percent.

Brokerages were among the biggest losers, hit by concerns of new share sales, as many prepare for recapitalisation to meet the government's proposed criteria for investment banks.

Daewoo Securities , which announced a $1.3 billion rights offering late on Wednesday, tumbled by the daily limit of 15 percent.

Woori Investment & Securities also fell 14 percent after a media report that it may sell new shares worth up to 600 billion won. Woori said it has yet to decide the exact amount and timing of the rights offering.

Shares in Hyundai Securities dropped 7 percent. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)