(Updates to close)
* Hana up ahead of court hearing on Lone Star
* Brokerages tumble on recapitalisation plans
* Foreign investors net seller for fifth consecutive session
SEOUL, Sept 8 Seoul shares closed up for a
second day on Thursday on easing concerns about Europe's debt
problems following a German court ruling that helped clear the
way for a euro zone bailout plan, with investors awaiting a U.S.
President Barack Obama's jobs speech.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.72 percent to 1,846.64 points, adding to a 3.8
percent gain on Wednesday.
"The market got off to a strong start but pared gains at the
close, indicating high volatility and investors' fears about
lingering uncertainty over U.S. and European economies," said
Kim Jung-hoon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.
"Investors are keeping their investment time horizon short
and many are squaring off positions ahead of holidays early next
week and the U.S. package to create new jobs."
Samsung Electronics Co and LG Chem
were among the biggest large-cap gainers, both rising more than
3 percent.
Shares in Hyundai Motor gained 1.3 percent after
a company executive in charge of overseas sales forecast it
would beat its 2011 global sales target.
Hana Financial Group gained 2.2 percent amid
hopes that regulators may approve its long overdue deal to buy
Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) from U.S. fund Lone Star
, which has been delayed by legal disputes.
A South Korean court holds its final hearing on stock price
manipulation charges against Lone Star involving a unit of KEB
on Thursday.
Bucking the trend, brokerages were among the biggest losers,
hit by concerns of new share sales, as many prepare for
recapitalisation to meet the government's proposed criteria for
investment banks.
Daewoo Securities , which announced a $1.3
billion rights offering late on Wednesday, tumbled by the daily
limit of 15 percent.
Woori Investment & Securities was also
15-percent limit-down, after the firm said it was considering
recapitalisation plans.
Shares in Samsung Securities lost 5.9 percent
and Hyundai Securities tumbled 9 percent.
Foreign investors were net sellers for a fifth consecutive
session, offloading a net 27 billion won worth of shares.
KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 rose 0.55 percent to 238.00.
The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 1.0 percent to
238.47 and the junior Kosdaq market finished down 0.81
percent at 475.30.
Move on day +0.72 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011
Change on yr -9.96 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)