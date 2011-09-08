(Updates to close)

* Hana up ahead of court hearing on Lone Star

* Brokerages tumble on recapitalisation plans

* Foreign investors net seller for fifth consecutive session

SEOUL, Sept 8 Seoul shares closed up for a second day on Thursday on easing concerns about Europe's debt problems following a German court ruling that helped clear the way for a euro zone bailout plan, with investors awaiting a U.S. President Barack Obama's jobs speech.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.72 percent to 1,846.64 points, adding to a 3.8 percent gain on Wednesday.

"The market got off to a strong start but pared gains at the close, indicating high volatility and investors' fears about lingering uncertainty over U.S. and European economies," said Kim Jung-hoon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

"Investors are keeping their investment time horizon short and many are squaring off positions ahead of holidays early next week and the U.S. package to create new jobs."

Samsung Electronics Co and LG Chem were among the biggest large-cap gainers, both rising more than 3 percent.

Shares in Hyundai Motor gained 1.3 percent after a company executive in charge of overseas sales forecast it would beat its 2011 global sales target.

Hana Financial Group gained 2.2 percent amid hopes that regulators may approve its long overdue deal to buy Korea Exchange Bank (KEB) from U.S. fund Lone Star , which has been delayed by legal disputes.

A South Korean court holds its final hearing on stock price manipulation charges against Lone Star involving a unit of KEB on Thursday.

Bucking the trend, brokerages were among the biggest losers, hit by concerns of new share sales, as many prepare for recapitalisation to meet the government's proposed criteria for investment banks.

Daewoo Securities , which announced a $1.3 billion rights offering late on Wednesday, tumbled by the daily limit of 15 percent.

Woori Investment & Securities was also 15-percent limit-down, after the firm said it was considering recapitalisation plans.

Shares in Samsung Securities lost 5.9 percent and Hyundai Securities tumbled 9 percent.

Foreign investors were net sellers for a fifth consecutive session, offloading a net 27 billion won worth of shares.

KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 rose 0.55 percent to 238.00.

The KOSPI 200 spot index gained 1.0 percent to 238.47 and the junior Kosdaq market finished down 0.81 percent at 475.30.

Move on day +0.72 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -9.96 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)