SEOUL, Sept 9 Seoul shares are likely to trade
within a limited range on Friday ahead of the Chuseok, or Korean
Thanksgiving, holiday and after sharp falls on Wall Street.
"The market will probably start off cautiously today as
investors are unwilling to make bets before the holiday," said
Kim Joo-young, an analyst at Bookook Securities.
"The fact that U.S. market ended substantially lower will
not help either," Kim said, adding however that there were "some
hopes brewing" over U.S. President Barack Obama's plans to boost
the U.S. economy.
President Obama said on Thursday the United States faces a
"national crisis" and pressed Congress to urgently pass a job
package of tax cuts and government spending he is proposing to
revive the stalled economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.72 percent to 1,846.64 points on Thursday, adding
to a 3.8 percent gain on Wednesday.
Shipping firms such as STX Pan Ocean may find
support after a 2.2 percent rise in the Baltic Dry Index
, which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities.
--------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT --------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,185.90 -1.06% -12.720
USD/JPY 77.55 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.977 -- -0.064
SPOT GOLD $1,867.49 -0.04% -0.770
US CRUDE CLc1 $88.65 -0.45% -0.420
DOW JONES 11295.81 -1.04% -119.05
ASIA ADRS 120.41 -1.43% -1.75
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Bernanke disappointment pushes Wall St lower
>Hopes for Fed program push 10yr yield under 2 pct
>Euro falls as ECB signals pause; dollar broadly up
>Oil dips as dollar rises; awaits Obama, eyes Nate
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
Apple is seeking to ban sales of some Samsung
Electronics gadgets in Japan, accusing its rivals of violating
patents relating to the iPhone and iPad, the latest salvo in a
series of patent battles between the two
companies.
LG ELECTRONICS
LG Electronics has slashed about 30 percent of overseas
staff at its struggling mobile phone division as a part of
broad-based reforms to turn the money-losing business around,
according to a media report late on Thursday.
CELLTRION
Celltrion, a pharmaceutical company and the biggest company
on the Kosdaq in terms of market capitalisation, is
looking to acquire a Chinese pharmaceutical firm that
specialises in manufacturing generic drugs, according to a local
media report on Friday.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)