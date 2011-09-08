SEOUL, Sept 9 Seoul shares are likely to trade within a limited range on Friday ahead of the Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving, holiday and after sharp falls on Wall Street.

"The market will probably start off cautiously today as investors are unwilling to make bets before the holiday," said Kim Joo-young, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

"The fact that U.S. market ended substantially lower will not help either," Kim said, adding however that there were "some hopes brewing" over U.S. President Barack Obama's plans to boost the U.S. economy.

President Obama said on Thursday the United States faces a "national crisis" and pressed Congress to urgently pass a job package of tax cuts and government spending he is proposing to revive the stalled economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.72 percent to 1,846.64 points on Thursday, adding to a 3.8 percent gain on Wednesday.

Shipping firms such as STX Pan Ocean may find support after a 2.2 percent rise in the Baltic Dry Index , which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities.

--------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT --------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,185.90 -1.06% -12.720 USD/JPY 77.55 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.977 -- -0.064 SPOT GOLD $1,867.49 -0.04% -0.770 US CRUDE CLc1 $88.65 -0.45% -0.420 DOW JONES 11295.81 -1.04% -119.05 ASIA ADRS 120.41 -1.43% -1.75 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Bernanke disappointment pushes Wall St lower >Hopes for Fed program push 10yr yield under 2 pct >Euro falls as ECB signals pause; dollar broadly up >Oil dips as dollar rises; awaits Obama, eyes Nate

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Apple is seeking to ban sales of some Samsung Electronics gadgets in Japan, accusing its rivals of violating patents relating to the iPhone and iPad, the latest salvo in a series of patent battles between the two companies.

LG ELECTRONICS

LG Electronics has slashed about 30 percent of overseas staff at its struggling mobile phone division as a part of broad-based reforms to turn the money-losing business around, according to a media report late on Thursday.

CELLTRION

Celltrion, a pharmaceutical company and the biggest company on the Kosdaq in terms of market capitalisation, is looking to acquire a Chinese pharmaceutical firm that specialises in manufacturing generic drugs, according to a local media report on Friday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)