By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 9 Seoul shares pared earlier falls of as much as 1.6 percent to turn nearly flat on Friday, as U.S. President Barack Obama's job package came in line with expectations and memory chip makers posted a solid rebound.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.29 percent at 1,841.22 points as of 0240 GMT.

"The market is drawing some help from Obama's job package, which came close to expectations and even slightly exceeded them," said Lee Jae-hoon, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

U.S. President Barack Obama challenged Congress on Thursday to enact a $447 billion package of tax cuts and new spending to revive a stalled job market.

"However, caution still rules the market on the back of numerous unresolved issues, especially the debt uncertainties in Europe," Lee added.

Turnover was light ahead of Chuseok, the Korean Thanksgiving holiday, with 2.37 trillion won ($2.2 billion) worth of shares exchanging hands nearly halfway through the session compared with August's daily average turnover of 8.1 trillion won.

Shares in memory chip makers including the world's No.1 Samsung Electronics and No.2 Hynix Semiconductor gained amid expectations of production cuts by their Taiwanese peers, analysts said.

"Talk of production cut plans by Taiwanese memory chip makers is fueling appetite for the shares," said Lee Sun-tae, an analyst at Meritz Securities, noting supply reductions may help buoy memory chip prices.

Shares in Samsung Electronics, which opened down sharply, rebounded to trade up 0.5 percent. Hynix Semiconductor spiked nearly 5 percent.

Shares in Samsung Card fell 3.1 percent after news police had begun investigating the firm over the alleged leakage of personal information on its customers.

Pharmaceutical firm Celltrion , the biggest company on the Kosdaq in terms of market capitalisation, dropped 1.8 percent following a local media report on Friday it was looking to acquire a Chinese pharmaceutical firm that specialises in manufacturing generic drugs.

Gains in crude oil refiners lent the market support. S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, rose 3.6 percent and SK Innovation , the country's No.1, jumped 5.1 percent. ($1 = 1075.150 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)