* Foreign selling streak continues

* Crude oil refiners gain on Q3 hopes

* Samsung Card falls on police probe

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 9 Seoul shares gave up earlier advances and ended down nearly 2 percent on Friday after two sessions of gains and ahead of the Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving, holiday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.83 percent at 1,812.93 points.

"Support drawn earlier from the U.S. job package announced by U.S. President Barack Obama fizzled a bit as investors looked to persistent uncertainty in Europe ahead of the long Chuseok holiday here," said Kwak Joong-bo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

U.S. President Barack Obama challenged Congress on Thursday to enact a $447 billion package of tax cuts and new spending to revive a stalled job market.

"The market is also taking a bit of a breather after two straight sessions of gains. Investors will continue to take a cautious approach this month," Kwak added.

Pre-holiday turnover was light, with 5.45 trillion won ($5.1 billion) worth of shares exchanging hands compared with August's daily average of 8.1 trillion won.

Gains in crude oil refiners gave the market support. S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, rose 0.9 percent and SK Innovation , the country's No.1. jumped 2.9 percent.

"Refiners are getting a boost as their third quarter earnings outlook is seen stronger than the quarter before with domestic price regulations being lifted," said Sohn Young-joo, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.

South Korean refiners have gradually raised domestic fuel prices since early July, when a three-month price cut expired.

Shares in global No.2 memory chip maker Hynix Semiconductor jumped 3.1 percent amid expectations of production cuts by Taiwanese peers.

"Talk of production cut plans by Taiwanese memory chip makers is fueling appetite for the shares," said Lee Sun-tae, an analyst at Meritz Securities, noting supply reductions may help buoy memory chip prices.

Elsewhere retailers outperformed amid cautiously positive hopes about the Chuseok holiday, which usually spurs sales.

Shares in Hyundai Department Store rose 1.1 percent and Lotte Shopping edged down just 0.4 percent.

Samsung Card fell 2.7 percent after news police had begun investigating the firm over the alleged leakage of personal information on its customers.

Foreign investors were net sellers for a sixth consecutive session, offloading a net 109.9 billion won worth of shares.

KOSPI 200 December futures KSc1 fell 1.27 percent to 233.60 points.

The KOSPI 200 spot index lost 2.13 percent to 233.40 and the junior Kosdaq market finished down 0.92 percent at 470.94.

Move on day -1.83 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -11.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1075.150 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)