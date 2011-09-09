BRIEF-Credem 2016 net profit down 21 pct on rescue fund contributions
* Phased-in CET1 ratio at end-2016 at 13.15 percent, fully phased at 11.9 pct
SEOUL, Sept 9 Seoul shares gave up earlier advances and ended down nearly 2 percent on Friday after two sessions of gains and ahead of the Chuseok, or Korean Thanksgiving, holiday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.83 percent at 1,812.93 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
LISBON, Feb 8 Spain's Caixabank successfully completed the takeover of Portugal's second-largest listed lender, Banco BPI, paying 645 million euros to raise its stake to 84.5 percent from 45 percent, Euronext Lisbon said in a statement on Wednesday.
* Thornburg Investment Management Inc reports a 6.36 percent passive stake in Avinger Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kTvcmI) Further company coverage: