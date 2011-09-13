SEOUL, Sept 14 Seoul shares are seen opening flat on Wednesday, with investors likely to remain cautious as international alarm over the euro zone debt crisis grows, though small gains in U.S stocks overnight may provide some support.

"Developments in Europe are sending mixed signals, and this will likely keep investors at bay," said Y.S. Rhoo, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

International alarm over Europe's debt crisis hit new heights on Tuesday, with U.S. President Barack Obama pressing the bloc's big countries to show leadership as talk of a Greek default escalated and markets heaped pressure on Italy.

"Discussions in Europe are very much political in nature, and this is something that market perceives as an uncertainty," Yoo added.

Shares in Samsung Card may be tracked after a local media report the credit card company plans to sell its stake in Samsung Everland as early as October.

Samsung Card controls 25.6 percent of Samsung Everland, the de facto holding company for the Samsung group, according to a regulatory filing.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.83 percent at 1,812.93 points on Friday. Seoul stock markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday for the Chuseok holiday. ----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:12 GMT -----------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR

Hynix Semiconductor's creditors-turned-shareholders plan to receive final bids for the chipmaker by Oct 24 and will pick a preferred bidder in late October, the lead shareholder said on Friday, as two suitors in the takeover race have completed due diligence.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Apple Inc scored a symbolic legal victory in efforts to keep its lead spot in the tablet computer market when a German court upheld a ban barring Samsung's local unit from selling its Galaxy 10.1 tablets in Europe's biggest economy.

DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd, a maker of power generation facilities, said it signed an $80 million deal on Tuesday to build a seawater desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editting by Jonathan Hopfner)