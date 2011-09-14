* Financial stocks hit by Moody's downgrade of French banks
* Defensive issues outperform as market seeks safer bets
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Sept 14 Seoul shares extended falls and
ended down 3.5 percent on Wednesday as investors grew
increasingly sceptical the debt crisis in the euro zone could be
resolved, with losses led by financial issues.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 3.52 percent at 1,749.16 points.
Analysts said investors were unconvinced eurozone leaders
had a coherent plan to address the bloc's debt issues, fuelling
fears they could trigger a new banking crisis.
"We are getting mixed signals from politicians in Europe and
elsewhere about how they are going to tackle the debt issues in
the region. This is spreading investor jitters," said Lee
Sun-yup, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
China and the United States urged Europe's leaders to
prevent the euro area debt mess from spreading, underlining the
international alarm over a crisis now threatening Italy, the
zone's third-biggest economy.
"The market's downward spiral will not stop until some sort
of plans to rescue Greece and Italy are promised. I suppose
politicians are willing to see more bloodletting in the market,"
Lee added.
Foreign investors were net sellers for a seventh consecutive
session, offloading a net 688.9 billion won ($639.5 million)
worth of shares, the biggest daily amount in nearly a month.
Losses were led by financials after news Moody's Investor
Service on Wednesday downgraded credit ratings on Credit
Agricole SA (CASA) and Societe Generale SA by one notch, citing
their exposure to the Greek economy.
KB Financial Group dropped 7.2 percent and Woori
Finance Holdings lost 8.8 percent.
Brokerages were also hit by sharp falls in stock markets.
Woori Investment & Securities declined 6.7
percent and Samsung Securities fell 5.6 percent.
Shares in Samsung Card gave up earlier as much
as 9 percent gains on news of its plans to sell a 20.64 percent
stake in unlisted affiliate Samsung Everland through a block
deal or initial public offering.
Samsung Card ended down 2.5 percent, slightly outperforming
the benchmark index.
Shipbuilders lost ground amid expectations sagging global
economic growth will crimp demand for new vessels.
Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 5.4
percent and Daewoo Shipuilding & Marine Engineering
ended down 7.4 percent.
Samsung Electronics , the largest stock on the
main KOSPI, lost 3.5 percent and Hyundai Motor , the
second-largest, finished down 3.3 percent.
But defensive issues outperformed. Shares in tobacco firm
KT&G rose 0.8 percent and Lotte Chilsung
, a beverage maker, inched up 0.6 percent.
KOSPI 200 December futures KSc1 fell 3.21 percent to
226.10 points.
The KOSPI 200 spot index lost 3.53 percent to
225.15 and the junior Kosdaq market finished down 3.96
percent at 452.30.
Move on day -3.52 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011
Change on yr -14.7 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1077.250 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editting by Jonathan Hopfner)