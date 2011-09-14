* Financial stocks hit by Moody's downgrade of French banks

* Defensive issues outperform as market seeks safer bets

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 14 Seoul shares extended falls and ended down 3.5 percent on Wednesday as investors grew increasingly sceptical the debt crisis in the euro zone could be resolved, with losses led by financial issues.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 3.52 percent at 1,749.16 points.

Analysts said investors were unconvinced eurozone leaders had a coherent plan to address the bloc's debt issues, fuelling fears they could trigger a new banking crisis.

"We are getting mixed signals from politicians in Europe and elsewhere about how they are going to tackle the debt issues in the region. This is spreading investor jitters," said Lee Sun-yup, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

China and the United States urged Europe's leaders to prevent the euro area debt mess from spreading, underlining the international alarm over a crisis now threatening Italy, the zone's third-biggest economy.

"The market's downward spiral will not stop until some sort of plans to rescue Greece and Italy are promised. I suppose politicians are willing to see more bloodletting in the market," Lee added.

Foreign investors were net sellers for a seventh consecutive session, offloading a net 688.9 billion won ($639.5 million) worth of shares, the biggest daily amount in nearly a month.

Losses were led by financials after news Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded credit ratings on Credit Agricole SA (CASA) and Societe Generale SA by one notch, citing their exposure to the Greek economy.

KB Financial Group dropped 7.2 percent and Woori Finance Holdings lost 8.8 percent.

Brokerages were also hit by sharp falls in stock markets.

Woori Investment & Securities declined 6.7 percent and Samsung Securities fell 5.6 percent.

Shares in Samsung Card gave up earlier as much as 9 percent gains on news of its plans to sell a 20.64 percent stake in unlisted affiliate Samsung Everland through a block deal or initial public offering.

Samsung Card ended down 2.5 percent, slightly outperforming the benchmark index.

Shipbuilders lost ground amid expectations sagging global economic growth will crimp demand for new vessels.

Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 5.4 percent and Daewoo Shipuilding & Marine Engineering ended down 7.4 percent.

Samsung Electronics , the largest stock on the main KOSPI, lost 3.5 percent and Hyundai Motor , the second-largest, finished down 3.3 percent.

But defensive issues outperformed. Shares in tobacco firm KT&G rose 0.8 percent and Lotte Chilsung , a beverage maker, inched up 0.6 percent.

KOSPI 200 December futures KSc1 fell 3.21 percent to 226.10 points.

The KOSPI 200 spot index lost 3.53 percent to 225.15 and the junior Kosdaq market finished down 3.96 percent at 452.30.

Move on day -3.52 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011

Change on yr -14.7 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1077.250 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editting by Jonathan Hopfner)