SEOUL, Sept 15 Seoul shares are likely to open higher on Thursday as optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt problems calmed still widespread fears about the region and lifted Wall Street stocks.

"The market will probably start off in positive territory as there are signs European leaders are acting with more urgency," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

German and French leaders called on Greece to implement all financial reforms "strictly and effectively," a German government spokesman said.

Adding to the relief for investors, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won a confidence vote on an austerity plan for Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy.

"I expect some cherry-picking today after yesterday's big selloff, though foreign investors will likely continue offloading stocks," Han said, adding that the South Korean market's high liquidity made it a easy selloff target for investors looking to secure capital amid uncertain times.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 3.52 percent at 1,749.16 points on Wednesday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:15 GMT--------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,188.68 1.35% 15.810 USD/JPY 76.71 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.992 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,820.10 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE CLc1 $88.60 -0.35% -0.310 DOW JONES 11246.73 1.27% 140.88 ASIA ADRS 118.39 0.31% 0.36 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Push for action in euro zone fuels gains *Bonds drift mostly lower as stocks lure investors *Euro up on debt crisis optimism but with downside *Brent crude gains on euro zone optimism

STOCKS TO WATCH

KOLON INDUSTRIES

A U.S. federal jury awarded DuPont $919.9 million in damages on Wednesday, ruling that South Korean company Kolon Industries Inc stole trade secrets for a fiber used to make Kelvar bulletproof vests.

KOGAS

State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said late on Wednesday it had sold gas equivalent to 1.8 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas domestically in August, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier.

LG ELECTRONICS

LG Electronics plans to close down research and development centers in Beijing and Paris, according to a local media report on Thursday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editting by Jonathan Hopfner)