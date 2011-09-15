* Investors cautiously hopeful about eurozone developments

* Technology plays rally after sharp losses

* Kolon tumbles after U.S. DuPont ruling

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 15 Seoul shares bounced on Thursday as optimism over tentative steps to resolve Europe's debt problems calmed still widespread fears about the region, lifting battered technology issues like Hynix Semiconductor .

Gains however were limited as investors still remained wary of the obstacles faced by policymakers in Europe.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.16 percent at 1,786.96 points as of 0213 GMT.

"The market is making a rebound after sharp falls in the previous session, especially as there are signals leaders in Europe are taking action to resolve debt issues," said Kim Seong-bong, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

German and French leaders called on Greece to implement all financial reforms "strictly and effectively," a German government spokesman said.

Adding to the relief for investors, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi won a confidence vote on an austerity plan for Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy.

"Gains may be somewhat limited as we see some investors moving to lock them in. There is eagerness to secure liquidity amid uncertain times," Kim added.

Technology stocks rallied led by Hynix Semiconductor , which jumped 5.3 percent after data from DRAMeXchange, an industry tracker, showed firm gains in spot prices of key DRAM chips.

"The data fuelled positive hopes about DRAM pricing. While sustained, significant gains could be difficult, a bottom may be near," said Lee Jeong, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

Lee however cautioned against excessive optimism.

"Given the current global economic backdrop, we see demand for tech products weakening in the second half...it is not going to be pretty."

Shares in Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory chip maker, rose 2.7 percent, and LG Display , the world's No.2 flat panel maker, advanced 4 percent.

Crude refiners also posted substantial gains.

"Refiners' third quarter earnings are seen rising significantly from the previous quarter, thanks to the easing of domestic fuel price regulations and improved refining margins," said Sohn Ji-woo, an analyst at SK Securities.

South Korean refiners have gradually raised domestic fuel prices since early July, when a three-month price cut expired.

Shares in S-Oil jumped 10 percent and SK Innovation rallied 6.1 percent.

But Kolon Industries shares tumbled by the daily limit of 15 percent after news a U.S. federal jury awarded DuPont $919.9 million in damages on Wednesday, ruling the South Korean company stole trade secrets for a fiber used to make Kelvar bulletproof vests. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)