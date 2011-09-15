SEOUL, Sept 16 Seoul shares may open higher on
Friday as coordinated efforts by global central banks eased
fears about the eurozone debt crisis, with solid gains on Wall
Street likely to give the market a further boost.
"The market will probably start off in positive territory.
The latest developments in Europe and the U.S. market's firm
close are reassuring," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at
Hyundai Securities.
Major central banks around the world will cooperate to offer
three-month U.S. dollar loans to commercial banks in order to
prevent money markets from freezing up in the wake of Europe's
sovereign debt crisis.
"But there is uneasiness around the local forex market given
its latest volatility. The won will be closely followed," Bae
added.
The won retreated further against the dollar on
Thursday after hitting a near 6-month low during the
session.
Technology stocks such as Hynix Semiconductor
may be lifted after the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index
rallied 1.4 percent overnight.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 1.42 percent at 1,774.08 points on Thursday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:17 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,209.11 1.72% 20.430
USD/JPY 76.70 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.083 -- 0.090
SPOT GOLD $1,789.09 0.03% 0.450
US CRUDE CLc1 $89.23 -0.19% -0.160
DOW JONES 11433.18 1.66% 186.45
ASIA ADRS 120.11 1.45% 1.72
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Euro zone progress extends Wall St gain
>ECB dollar loan plan boosts morale; US debt falls
>Euro rallies after ECB move but Greek fears linger
>Brent crude up 2 pct on Europe move, strong diesel
STOCKS TO WATCH
KEPCO
Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp, a state utility, may be
tracked after electricity shortages caused widespread blackouts
across the country on Thursday.
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to build a $7 billion
shipyard in Nigeria's oil region next year, the company's
president said on Thursday.
BANKS
South Korea plans to start privatising KDB Financial Group
next year, aiming to complete the sale worth 10.1 trillion won
($9.1 billion) in total by 2014, local media said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)