SEOUL, Sept 16 Seoul shares may open higher on Friday as coordinated efforts by global central banks eased fears about the eurozone debt crisis, with solid gains on Wall Street likely to give the market a further boost.

"The market will probably start off in positive territory. The latest developments in Europe and the U.S. market's firm close are reassuring," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Major central banks around the world will cooperate to offer three-month U.S. dollar loans to commercial banks in order to prevent money markets from freezing up in the wake of Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

"But there is uneasiness around the local forex market given its latest volatility. The won will be closely followed," Bae added.

The won retreated further against the dollar on Thursday after hitting a near 6-month low during the session.

Technology stocks such as Hynix Semiconductor may be lifted after the U.S. Philadelphia semiconductor index rallied 1.4 percent overnight.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.42 percent at 1,774.08 points on Thursday.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:17 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,209.11 1.72% 20.430 USD/JPY 76.70 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.083 -- 0.090 SPOT GOLD $1,789.09 0.03% 0.450 US CRUDE CLc1 $89.23 -0.19% -0.160 DOW JONES 11433.18 1.66% 186.45 ASIA ADRS 120.11 1.45% 1.72 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY >Euro zone progress extends Wall St gain >ECB dollar loan plan boosts morale; US debt falls >Euro rallies after ECB move but Greek fears linger >Brent crude up 2 pct on Europe move, strong diesel

STOCKS TO WATCH

KEPCO

Shares in Korea Electric Power Corp, a state utility, may be tracked after electricity shortages caused widespread blackouts across the country on Thursday.

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Hyundai Heavy Industries plans to build a $7 billion shipyard in Nigeria's oil region next year, the company's president said on Thursday.

BANKS

South Korea plans to start privatising KDB Financial Group next year, aiming to complete the sale worth 10.1 trillion won ($9.1 billion) in total by 2014, local media said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)