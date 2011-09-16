* Foreign investors buy after 8 selling sessions
* Banks, brokerages post sharp rebounds
* Defensive issues, Kolon decline
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Sept 16 Seoul shares extended gains to
close 3.7 percent higher on Friday, lifted by rallies in banks
and brokerages as coordinated efforts by major central banks
soothed jitters about the euro zone debt crisis.
Foreign investors turned net buyers for the first time in
nine sessions, picking up a net 82.7 billion won ($74.07
million) worth of stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 3.72 percent at 1,840.10 points.
"Investors are breathing again following harrowing
developments in Europe, as they grow more hopeful about the
eventual resolution of euro zone's debt issues," said Cho
Sung-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.
"I see foreign investors renewing their interest in Seoul
stocks, or slowing their selloff at the very least," Cho added.
Financial issues rallied after falling sharply in the
previous session, tracking their U.S. and European peers after
news that top central banks would coordinate a plan to ease
dollar funding for stricken European banks.
Woori Finance Holdings jumped 7.4 percent while
Hana Financial Group rose 6 percent.
Investors also snapped up beaten-down brokerage issues, with
Woori Investment & Securities rallying 10 percent
and Samsung Securities gaining 6.2 percent.
GS Engineering & Construction Corp firmed 8.1
percent, leading gains in the sector, after the builder said it
had won a 603 billion won ($540 million) project from Kuwait Oil
Company.
Samsung Electronics finished up 3.5 percent and
LG Display spiked 7.6 percent.
Nomura forecast in a report on Friday Samsung Electronics'
operating profit for the third quarter would "come in
substantially higher than the market's lowered expectation as
growth in smartphone and its related components should be higher
than the market's consensus."
"We believe the DRAM and LCD businesses, which have been
trending downward since 2H10, have limited downside from here,"
the brokerage said.
Bucking the market trend, shares in Kolon Industries
extended their slide, falling 10 percent, after a
U.S. federal jury ordered the firm to pay $919.9 million in
damages to DuPont .
Defensive plays also underperformed as interest in safer
bets waned.
Shares in KT&G , a tobacco firm, fell 2.5 percent
and snack maker Orion Corp shed 2.1 percent.
Companies involved in the smart grid business surged by the
daily limit after electricity shortages caused widespread
blackouts across South Korea.
"The smart grid technology helps store power that can be
used in an emergency. If (state utility) KEPCO had stored
surplus electricity, there would have been no big confusion
yesterday," said Han Seul-kee, an analyst at Woori Investment &
Securities.
Shares in Nuri Telecom rose 4.8 percent and PS
Tec gained 1.8 percent.
KOSPI 200 December futures KSc1 rose 3.85 percent to 239.0
points.
The KOSPI 200 spot index advanced 3.9 percent to
237.50 and the junior Kosdaq market finished up 2.83
percent to 467.84 points.
Move on day +3.72 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,684.68 9 August 2011
Change on yr -10.3 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)