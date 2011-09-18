SEOUL, Sept 19 Seoul shares are likely to trade in a narrow range on Monday after two straight sessions of gains and amid lingering fears about eurozone debt issues, with the banking sector likely to be hit by the suspension of several local mutual savings banks.

"The market will probably start off flat and trade within a limited range as we have not seen strongly positive progress in Europe," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities.

"Banks in particular may come under pressure after the announcement of mutual banks' suspension," Kim added.

South Korea's financial regulators on Sunday imposed a six-month suspension on seven ailing savings banks, including the major Jeil and Tomato savings banks, as part of efforts to prevent financial contagion in the volatile sector.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 3.72 percent at 1,840.10 points on Friday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:17 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,216.01 0.57% 6.900 USD/JPY 76.91 -0.03% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.057 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,819.05 0.46% 8.320 US CRUDE CLc1 $87.34 -0.70% -0.620 DOW JONES 11509.09 0.66% 75.91 ASIA ADRS 120.93 0.68% 0.82 -------------------------------------------------------------

MARKET SUMMARY >Europe propels Wall Street higher for week >Treasuries rise on Fed stimulus hopes >Euro on track for best week since July; Fed eyed >Oil falls on Europe debt woes, firm dollar

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Sunday it had won a $400 million deal to build two LNG carriers for BW Maritime Pte Ltd, part of Singapore's BW Group.

HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION

Hyundai Engineering & Construction said late on Friday it had won a 1.6 trillion won ($1.4 billion) order to build a thermal power plant in Vietnam.

STX CORP

An internal report by STX Corp concluded the risks associated with a planned takeover of Hynix Semiconductor Inc were higher than originally expected, local media reported citing industry sources. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editting by Jonathan Hopfner)