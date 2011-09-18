SEOUL, Sept 19 Seoul shares are likely to trade
in a narrow range on Monday after two straight sessions of gains
and amid lingering fears about eurozone debt issues, with the
banking sector likely to be hit by the suspension of several
local mutual savings banks.
"The market will probably start off flat and trade within a
limited range as we have not seen strongly positive progress in
Europe," said Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment &
Securities.
"Banks in particular may come under pressure after the
announcement of mutual banks' suspension," Kim added.
South Korea's financial regulators on Sunday imposed a
six-month suspension on seven ailing savings banks, including
the major Jeil and Tomato savings banks, as part of
efforts to prevent financial contagion in the volatile
sector.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
up 3.72 percent at 1,840.10 points on Friday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:17 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,216.01 0.57% 6.900
USD/JPY 76.91 -0.03% -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.057 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,819.05 0.46% 8.320
US CRUDE CLc1 $87.34 -0.70% -0.620
DOW JONES 11509.09 0.66% 75.91
ASIA ADRS 120.93 0.68% 0.82
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
>Europe propels Wall Street higher for week
>Treasuries rise on Fed stimulus hopes
>Euro on track for best week since July; Fed eyed
>Oil falls on Europe debt woes, firm dollar
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
Hyundai Heavy Industries said on Sunday it had won a $400
million deal to build two LNG carriers for BW Maritime Pte Ltd,
part of Singapore's BW Group.
HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION
Hyundai Engineering & Construction said late on Friday it
had won a 1.6 trillion won ($1.4 billion) order to build a
thermal power plant in Vietnam.
STX CORP
An internal report by STX Corp concluded the risks
associated with a planned takeover of Hynix Semiconductor Inc
were higher than originally expected, local media
reported citing industry sources.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editting by Jonathan Hopfner)