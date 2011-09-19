* Refiners, airlines hurt by weakening won

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 19 Seoul shares declined on Monday as fears about eurozone debt problems persisted, with volatility in domestic foreign currency markets further unnerving investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.04 percent at 1,820.94 points.

"Investors are basically eyeing the market's moves as they wait for major events to unfold in the United States and in Europe," said Chung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

A weekend of disappointing news from the euro zone prompted market players to cut risk and move into gold and U.S. Treasuries, even as speculation grew that the Federal Reserve will announce further quantitative steps at a policy meeting scheduled this week.

"In the meantime, volatility in the local forex market is unsettling, indicating market players are anxious to secure liquidity," Chung added.

Falls were led by crude oil refiners and air carriers, as the growing weakess of the won could hit importers of crude oil and jet fuel hard.

The won declined more than 1 percent against the dollar on Monday to a 6-month low in the afternoon session.

Shares in S-Oil , South Korea's No.3 crude oil refiner, tumbled 4 percent. SK Innovation , the country's No.1, shed 2.1 percent.

Korean Air Line and Asiana Airlines both ended down 2.7 percent.

Shares in stem-cell research and related businesses rallied after President Lee Myung-bak pledged on Monday a series of regulatory reforms to help South Korea regain its place as a stem cell research powerhouse.

Lee said the government would invest nearly 100 billion won ($90 million) in stem cell research next year and would reform related regulations to make clinical and licensing procedures easier.

Cha Bio&Disotech spiked 9.8 percent and Medipost jumped 8.8 percent.

STX Group related stocks rallied after local media reported that an internal report by STX Corp concluded the risks associated with a planned takeover of Hynix Semiconductor Inc were higher than originally expected.

"The news has fuelled expectations STX will give up pursuing Hynix, and this is helping boost appetite for the shares," said Lee Kang-rok, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.

Shares in STX Corp surged 3.8 percent and STX Engine rose 4.1 percent, but Hynix ended down 4.1 percent.

Commercial banks reversed earlier falls after financial regulators announced Sunday that they imposed a six-month suspension on seven savings banks as the sector has been hit by soured construction loans.

"We expects limited negative impact on commercial lenders from savings banks' plight...at least the bad news is out and one uncertainty has been removed," said Bae Jung-hyun, an analyst at SK Securities.

Savings banks account for only 2.8 percent of South Korea's financial services industry, but the government wants to stem further contagion in the sector, which could cause panic among customers and bank runs.

Shares in Shinhan Financial Group gained 1.9 percent and Woori Finance Holdings advanced 1.2 percent.

Shipyards struggled as appetite for the cyclical sector waned on an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell 3.9 percent and Hanjin Heavy Industries lost 2.5 percent. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)