* Refiners, airlines hurt by weakening won
* Stem cell related companies rally on govt announcement
* Shipbuilders avoided as cyclical sector
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Sept 19 Seoul shares declined on Monday
as fears about eurozone debt problems persisted, with volatility
in domestic foreign currency markets further unnerving
investors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 1.04 percent at 1,820.94 points.
"Investors are basically eyeing the market's moves as they
wait for major events to unfold in the United States and in
Europe," said Chung Seung-jae, an analyst at Mirae Asset
Securities.
A weekend of disappointing news from the euro zone prompted
market players to cut risk and move into gold and U.S.
Treasuries, even as speculation grew that the Federal Reserve
will announce further quantitative steps at a policy meeting
scheduled this week.
"In the meantime, volatility in the local forex market is
unsettling, indicating market players are anxious to secure
liquidity," Chung added.
Falls were led by crude oil refiners and air carriers, as
the growing weakess of the won could hit importers of
crude oil and jet fuel hard.
The won declined more than 1 percent against the dollar on
Monday to a 6-month low in the afternoon session.
Shares in S-Oil , South Korea's No.3 crude oil
refiner, tumbled 4 percent. SK Innovation , the
country's No.1, shed 2.1 percent.
Korean Air Line and Asiana Airlines
both ended down 2.7 percent.
Shares in stem-cell research and related businesses rallied
after President Lee Myung-bak pledged on Monday a series of
regulatory reforms to help South Korea regain its place as a
stem cell research powerhouse.
Lee said the government would invest nearly 100 billion won
($90 million) in stem cell research next year and would reform
related regulations to make clinical and licensing procedures
easier.
Cha Bio&Disotech spiked 9.8 percent and Medipost
jumped 8.8 percent.
STX Group related stocks rallied after local media reported
that an internal report by STX Corp concluded the
risks associated with a planned takeover of Hynix Semiconductor
Inc were higher than originally expected.
"The news has fuelled expectations STX will give up pursuing
Hynix, and this is helping boost appetite for the shares," said
Lee Kang-rok, an analyst at Kyobo Securities.
Shares in STX Corp surged 3.8 percent and STX Engine
rose 4.1 percent, but Hynix ended down 4.1 percent.
Commercial banks reversed earlier falls after financial
regulators announced Sunday that they imposed a six-month
suspension on seven savings banks as the sector has been hit by
soured construction loans.
"We expects limited negative impact on commercial lenders
from savings banks' plight...at least the bad news is out and
one uncertainty has been removed," said Bae Jung-hyun, an
analyst at SK Securities.
Savings banks account for only 2.8 percent of South Korea's
financial services industry, but the government wants to stem
further contagion in the sector, which could cause panic among
customers and bank runs.
Shares in Shinhan Financial Group gained 1.9
percent and Woori Finance Holdings advanced 1.2
percent.
Shipyards struggled as appetite for the cyclical sector
waned on an increasingly uncertain global economic outlook.
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering fell
3.9 percent and Hanjin Heavy Industries lost 2.5
percent.
