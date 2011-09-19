SEOUL, Sept 20 Seoul shares will likely open lower on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut its ratings of Italy and amid deepening fears of looming Greek debt default.

"It is not looking good this morning. First there is news of Italy's rate cut by S&P, and situation in Greece is gloomy," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Standard & Poor's downgraded its ratings on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a move that threatens to add to concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed euro zone.

Lee added Seoul market's key blue chips, especially exporters in technology and auto sector may be hit as outlook of the global economy grows increasingly weak.

Meanwhile shares in Lotte Shopping , a key unit of Lotte Group, may be eyed after a local media report the Group plans to invest about 500 billion Korean won ($439.6 million) in construction of a brewery in North Chungcheong province.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.04 percent at 1,820.94 points on Monday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,204.09 -0.98% -11.920 USD/JPY 76.61 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.956 -- -0.101 SPOT GOLD $1,777.49 -0.07% -1.240 US CRUDE CLc1 $85.60 -0.12% -0.100 DOW JONES 11401.01 -0.94% -108.08 ASIA ADRS 119.09 -1.52% -1.84 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St snaps winning streak on Europe uncertainty >Treasuries climb on euro zone fears, Fed outlook >Euro sinks but Greece deal hopes give late lift >Oil slumps for second day as euro fears dominate

STOCKS TO WATCH

STX CORP , HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR

South Korea's STX Corp said late on Monday that it had decided to pull out of its bid for Hynix Semiconductor , throwing a deal potentially worth billions into uncertainty.

SK GROUP SHARES

South Korean conglomerate SK Group said on Monday it has invested $50 million in U.S. solar start-up HelioVolt to help the company bring its next-generation solar panels to the mass market.

HANWHA CHEMICAL

South Korea's Hanwha Chemical dropped a plan to buy Indonesian chemical producer Sulfindo Adiusaha in a potential $700 million deal.

HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR

Microchip heavyweights Micron Technology Inc and Hynix Semiconductor conspired to squelch Rambus Inc's superior chip technology, a Rambus lawyer argued in court on Monday. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by David Chance)