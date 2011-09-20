* Investors remain wary over euro zone debt crisis
* Hanwha Chemical rallies after dropping acquisition plan
* Retailers hurt by weak sales data
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Sept 20 Seoul shares edged higher on
Tuesday as battered technology issues and shipbuilders bounced,
but gains were limited amid caution after Standard & Poor's cut
its ratings for Italy, renewing fears about the euro zone debt
crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.27 percent at 1,825.88 points as of 0203 GMT.
"Market players are growing cautiously hopeful that given
the urgency of the latest events in Europe, some measures,
packages or both may be addressed pretty soon," said HI
Investment & Securities market analyst Kim Seung-han.
International lenders told Greece on Monday that it must
shrink its public sector to avoid running out of money within
weeks.
Meanwhile Standard & Poor's downgraded its ratings on Italy
by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook at negative, a move
that threatens to add to concerns of contagion in the
debt-stressed euro zone.
Hanwha Chemical Corp jumped 5 percent after the
company said it had abandoned a plan to buy Indonesian chemical
producer Sulfindo Adiusaha, confirming an earlier report by
Reuters.
STX Corp rose 1.2 percent after the company said
on Monday that it had decided to pull out of its bid for Hynix
Semiconductor Inc , throwing the potential deal worth
3.1 trillion won ($2.7 billion) into uncertainty.
Technology issues bounced following their latest sharp
falls.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , the world's No.1
memory chip maker, rose 0.9 percent, and LG Display Co Ltd
advanced 2.9 percent.
Shipbuilders also rose firmly, with Daewoo Shipbuilding &
Marine Engineering Co Ltd advancing 1 percent and
Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd up 1.1 percent.
Retailers struggled after data showed sales growth at top
department stores softened in August from July, while that for
non-food items hit an 11-month low, adding to signs of cooling
in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Shinsegae Co Ltd , South Korea's No.2 retailer,
shed 1.9 percent and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd
lost 2.3 percent.
Airlines and tour counters were hit by a gloomy economic
outlook and the latest weakening in the won , which damps
demand for overseas trips. Weakness in the won also renders the
cost of importing jet fuel more costly.
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , the country's top air
carrier, declined 1.3 percent, and Modetour Network Inc
, a major tour agencies, lost 1.4 percent.
($1 = 1137.300 won)
(Editing by Chris Lewis)