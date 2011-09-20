* Investors remain wary over eurozone debt crisis
* Hanwha Chemical rallies after dropping acquisition plan
* Retailers hurt by weak sales data
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Sept 20 Seoul shares ended higher on
Tuesday as battered technology issues and shipbuilders
rebounded, but gains were limited after Standard & Poor's cut
its ratings for Italy, renewing fears about the eurozone debt
crisis.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.94 percent at 1,837.97.
"The market managed to eke out gains today, but I would not
put too much positive meaning into it. Continued volatility in
the local forex market is rather alarming," said Lee Kyoung-soo,
a market analyst at Shingyoung Securities.
"Given the won currency's latest weakening, it is
obvious that a lot of investors are eager to secure liquidity
and safer assets, and such trend is not good for the stock
market," Lee added.
Shares in OCI rallied 4 percent
amid market talk the polysilicon maker was planning a massive
share buyback.
The company said it was considering "various ways to
boost investor value including the share buyback," but it said
nothing has been decided yet.
Hanwha Chemical Corp jumped 4.4 percent after
the company said it had abandoned a plan to buy Indonesian
chemical producer Sulfindo Adiusaha, confirming an earlier
report by Reuters.
But shares in SK Telecom declined 2.3 percent
after STX Corp said late on Monday that it had
decided to pull out of its bid for Hynix Semiconductor Inc
, throwing the potential deal worth 3.1 trillion won
($2.7 billion) into uncertainty.
STX Corp's exit leaves SK Telecom alone in a bid for the
world's No.2 memory chip maker.
Technology issues bounced following their latest sharp
falls.
LG Electronics rose 3.7 percent, and LG Display
Co Ltd advanced 5.6 percent.
Shipbuilders also rose, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering Co Ltd advancing 1.8 percent and Samsung
Heavy Industries Co Ltd also up 1.8 percent.
Retailers struggled after data showed sales growth at top
department stores softened in August from July, while that for
non-food items hit an 11-month low, adding to signs of cooling
in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Shinsegae Co Ltd , South Korea's No.2 retailer,
shed 3.6 percent and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd
lost 3.2 percent.
Airlines and tour counters were hit by a gloomy economic
outlook and the latest weakening in the won , which
dampened demand for overseas trips. Weakness in the won also
makes the cost of importing jet fuel more costly.
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , the country's top air
carrier, declined 1.5 percent, and Modetour Network Inc
, a major tour agencies, lost 1.6 percent.
(Editing by Ken Wills)