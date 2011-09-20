* Investors remain wary over eurozone debt crisis

* Hanwha Chemical rallies after dropping acquisition plan

* Retailers hurt by weak sales data

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 20 Seoul shares ended higher on Tuesday as battered technology issues and shipbuilders rebounded, but gains were limited after Standard & Poor's cut its ratings for Italy, renewing fears about the eurozone debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.94 percent at 1,837.97.

"The market managed to eke out gains today, but I would not put too much positive meaning into it. Continued volatility in the local forex market is rather alarming," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shingyoung Securities.

"Given the won currency's latest weakening, it is obvious that a lot of investors are eager to secure liquidity and safer assets, and such trend is not good for the stock market," Lee added.

Shares in OCI rallied 4 percent amid market talk the polysilicon maker was planning a massive share buyback.

The company said it was considering "various ways to boost investor value including the share buyback," but it said nothing has been decided yet.

Hanwha Chemical Corp jumped 4.4 percent after the company said it had abandoned a plan to buy Indonesian chemical producer Sulfindo Adiusaha, confirming an earlier report by Reuters.

But shares in SK Telecom declined 2.3 percent after STX Corp said late on Monday that it had decided to pull out of its bid for Hynix Semiconductor Inc , throwing the potential deal worth 3.1 trillion won ($2.7 billion) into uncertainty.

STX Corp's exit leaves SK Telecom alone in a bid for the world's No.2 memory chip maker.

Technology issues bounced following their latest sharp falls.

LG Electronics rose 3.7 percent, and LG Display Co Ltd advanced 5.6 percent.

Shipbuilders also rose, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd advancing 1.8 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd also up 1.8 percent.

Retailers struggled after data showed sales growth at top department stores softened in August from July, while that for non-food items hit an 11-month low, adding to signs of cooling in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Shinsegae Co Ltd , South Korea's No.2 retailer, shed 3.6 percent and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd lost 3.2 percent.

Airlines and tour counters were hit by a gloomy economic outlook and the latest weakening in the won , which dampened demand for overseas trips. Weakness in the won also makes the cost of importing jet fuel more costly.

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , the country's top air carrier, declined 1.5 percent, and Modetour Network Inc , a major tour agencies, lost 1.6 percent. (Editing by Ken Wills)