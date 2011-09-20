SEOUL, Sept 21 Seoul shares may trade within a limited range on Wednesday as investors are likely to wait and see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more economic stimulus and if positive progresses are made in Europe.

"Market players are cautious right now as they await U.S. Fed's actions and as there have not been significant developments in Europe," said Hong Soon-pyo, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

At the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Fed is expected to announce plans to intervene in the bond market to push long-term interest rates -- already near historic lows -- even lower.

Meanwhile shares in POSCO may be tracked after the world's No.3 steelmaker acquired shares held by Thainox Stainless' president and his family, lifting its stake to 75 percent from 15 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.94 percent at 1,837.97 on Tuesday.

While the stock market rallied slightly, other Korean assets such as the won and bond futures were dumped again by foreign investors, triggering concerns over capital flight from one of Asia's most open and vulnerable economies to risk aversion.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,202.09 -0.17% -2.000 USD/JPY 76.44 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.937 -- -0.019 SPOT GOLD $1,800.74 -0.14% -2.510 US CRUDE CLc1 $86.41 -0.59% -0.500 DOW JONES 11408.66 0.07% 7.65 ASIA ADRS 118.34 -0.63% -0.75 -------------------------------------------------------------

>Wall St ends flat as early gains evaporate >Italy downgraded, IMF says Europe behind the curve >Dollar drops before Fed; Swiss franc sharply lower >Oil rises on Fed expectations

STOCKS TO WATCH

OCI South Korea's polysilicon producer OCI said late on Tuesday it was considering buying back shares to prop up its faltering stock price.

HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR

Shareholders of Hynix Semiconductor will allow new bidders to join the $2.8 billion sale of a stake in the chipmaker, a lead shareholder said on Wednesday.

The news follows media reports that the sale would proceed with SK Telecom as the lone bidder after rival STX walked away.

DAEWOO SECURITIES The South Korean brokerage tentatively priced its issue of 136.6 mln new shares at 8,230 won each, Daewoo said after Tuesday's closing bell. The exact pricing of the offering will be decided on Oct. 26, Daewoo said in a regulatory filing. Daewoo said in early September that it expected to sell the shares at 10,250 won each.

AUTOMAKERS

Nissan Motor Co may need to rethink its strategy of building at least 1 million vehicles a year in Japan if the yen is trading around Tuesday's levels in six months' time, CEO Carlos Ghosn said. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by David Chance)