SEOUL, Sept 21 Seoul shares may trade within a
limited range on Wednesday as investors are likely to wait and
see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would offer more economic
stimulus and if positive progresses are made in Europe.
"Market players are cautious right now as they await U.S.
Fed's actions and as there have not been significant
developments in Europe," said Hong Soon-pyo, an analyst at
Daishin Securities.
At the end of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the Fed is
expected to announce plans to intervene in the bond market to
push long-term interest rates -- already near historic lows --
even lower.
Meanwhile shares in POSCO may be tracked after
the world's No.3 steelmaker acquired shares held by Thainox
Stainless' president and his family, lifting its stake
to 75 percent from 15 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.94 percent at 1,837.97 on Tuesday.
While the stock market rallied slightly, other Korean assets
such as the won and bond futures were dumped again by foreign
investors, triggering concerns over capital flight from one of
Asia's most open and vulnerable economies to risk aversion.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,202.09 -0.17% -2.000
USD/JPY 76.44 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.937 -- -0.019
SPOT GOLD $1,800.74 -0.14% -2.510
US CRUDE CLc1 $86.41 -0.59% -0.500
DOW JONES 11408.66 0.07% 7.65
ASIA ADRS 118.34 -0.63% -0.75
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St ends flat as early gains evaporate
>Italy downgraded, IMF says Europe behind the curve
>Dollar drops before Fed; Swiss franc sharply lower
>Oil rises on Fed expectations
STOCKS TO WATCH
OCI
South Korea's polysilicon producer OCI said late on Tuesday it
was considering buying back shares to prop up its faltering
stock price.
HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR
Shareholders of Hynix Semiconductor will allow
new bidders to join the $2.8 billion sale of a stake in the
chipmaker, a lead shareholder said on Wednesday.
The news follows media reports that the sale would proceed
with SK Telecom as the lone bidder after rival STX
walked away.
DAEWOO SECURITIES
The South Korean brokerage tentatively priced its issue of
136.6 mln new shares at 8,230 won each, Daewoo said after
Tuesday's closing bell. The exact pricing of the offering will
be decided on Oct. 26, Daewoo said in a regulatory filing.
Daewoo said in early September that it expected to sell the
shares at 10,250 won each.
AUTOMAKERS
Nissan Motor Co may need to rethink its strategy of
building at least 1 million vehicles a year in Japan if the yen
is trading around Tuesday's levels in six months' time, CEO
Carlos Ghosn said.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by David Chance)