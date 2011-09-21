* Investors looks hopefully to U.S. Fed, Europe

* Banks rebound from recent underperformance

* LG Display hurt by negative brokerage note

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 21 Seoul shares rose on Wednesday, lifted by firm gains in refiners including SK Innovation and foreign buying, and as optimism brewed ahead of key decisions in Europe and the United States.

Analysts said positive hopes about the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and ongoing progress in Europe to address debt issues lifted sentiment.

"There is general optimism that world leaders will bring forth compelling measures or a package to help mend the euro zone's debt problems," said Kim Hyoung-ryoul, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday looks set to launch a fresh effort to invigorate the faltering U.S. recovery, embarking on what could be the first in a series of incremental steps to foster stronger growth.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 265.8 billion won ($231.4 million) worth of stocks, switching from selling in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.89 percent at 1,854.28 points.

Gains were led by refiners, which analysts said were bouncing back from a recent slump on sharp falls in the won , which raised concerns about higher raw material costs.

SK Innovation, the country's top crude oil refiner, rose 2.1 percent and GS Holdings , the holding company of GS Caltex, the second-biggest, was up 4.6 percent.

Banks also rebounded after underperforming the index in recent sessions. Hana Financial Group ended up 2.3 percent after declining 7.4 percent so far this month as of Tuesday's close, compared with the KOSPI's around 2.2 percent fall. Woori Finance Holding rose 1.6 percent after losing 17 percent on the month.

But LG Display shed 1.2 percent after sharp gains in the previous session and a negative outlook from Nomura.

Nomura downgraded its rating on the world's No.2 flat panel maker to "neutral" from "buy" and slashed its target price by 23 percent to 24,000 won.

Retailers continued to underperform as economic uncertainties fueled worries about consumer sentiment.

Shares in Hyundai Department Store fell 1.8 percent and Lotte Midopa lost 1.7 percent.

Shipping companies were helped by a 1.8 percent rise in the Baltic Dry Index , which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities.

Shares in STX Pan Ocean ended up 3.7 percent and Hanjin Shipping shot up 6.5 percent.

($1 = 1148.450 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)