SEOUL, Sept 22 Seoul shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve's warning that the United States faced a gloomy economic outlook spooked investors and sent Wall Street down 3 percent.

"What came out of the Fed, while expected, came a bit short of expectations as the market was hyped up about getting something extra," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday warned of significant risks to the already weak U.S. economy and launched a new plan to lower long-term borrowing costs and bolster the battered housing market.

"The Fed's grim comments on the economy will further dampen the sentiment," Kim added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.89 percent at 1,854.28 points on Wednesday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2336 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1166.76 -2.94% -35.330 USD/JPY 76.58 0.18% 0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8559 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1783.46 0.12% 2.170 US CRUDE CLc1 84.76 -1.35% -1.160 DOW JONES 11124.84 -2.49% -283.82 ASIA ADRS 114.87 -2.93% -3.47 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

The world's No.1 memory chip maker has started operations at a new memory chip facility in Gyeonggi Province.

REFINERS

South Korean demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) could surge nearly 40 percent in the next decade due to rising consumer and industrial needs in Asia's fourth largest economy, according to a senior industry official.

SHIPPING FIRMS

Shipping companies could be lifted after the Baltic Dry Index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, rose nearly 1 percent overnight.

(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)