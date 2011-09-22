* Fed comments on economy chill market sentiment

SEOUL, Sept 22 Seoul shares fell on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's warning that the United States faced a gloomy economic outlook spooked investors, sending the market's key large-cap stocks tumbling.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index was down 2.83 percent at 1,801.89 points as of 0103 GMT.

"U.S. Fed's warnings came as a cold slap of reality to market players and immediately chilled appetite for stocks," said Lee Jin-woo, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday warned of significant risks to the already weak U.S. economy and launched a new plan to lower long-term borrowing costs and bolster the battered housing market.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 10.2 billion Korean won ($8.9 million) worth of stocks, switching from buying in the previous session.

"Volatility in forex market is another cause of concern," Lee said, adding that eyes will be on whether the won, dollar exchange rate goes above 1,200 won, and whether the main KOSPI market falls below the psychologically significant 1,800 points.

Market's major large-cap stocks were swiped in the selloff with shares in Samsung Electronics , the world's No.1 memory chip maker and the largest capitalisation company on the main KOSPI index, falling 2.3 percent.

Hyundai Motor , the second-biggest stock on the main bourse, declined 2.4 percent.

Banks also lost ground, with KB Financial Group down 3.8 percent and Hana Financial Group down 4.3 percent.

But shares in Dongwon Fisheries spiked by a daily limit of 15 percent amid media reports of a potential tussle for management control among founding family members.

A regulatory filing made on Tuesday showed that the daughter of the founding family Wang Ki-mi, also an executive at Dongwon, has upped her stake in Dongwon Fisheries to 1.45 percent from previous 0.95 percent.

This is bigger that the 0.5 percent stake controlled by Wang Ki-cheol, the son of the founding family and also the CEO of the company.

Defensive issues outperformed amid growing preference for less cyclical sector.

Shares in KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng company, rose 1.3 percent and CJ Corp , a food business conglomerate, gained 1.2 percent.

But refiners and airlines lost ground as the won currency weakened to hit a one-year low on Thursday morning.

A weaker won renders the cost of importing crude oil and jet fuel more costly, and also dampens overseas tourism demand.

Shares in SK Innovation , the country's top crude oil refiner, tumbled 6 percent and Korean Air , the country's top air carrier, fell 3.5 percent.

Elsewhere shares in Ssangyong Engineering & Construction jumped 9.2 percent after the Korea Exchange asked to clarify a media report its top shareholder was pushing to sell its stake in the construction firm.

($1 = 1149.850 Korean Won)