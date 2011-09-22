* Refiners, airlines tumble as won weakens

* Losses in banks add to downward pressure

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 22 Seoul shares fell on Thursday as the Federal Reserve's warning that the United States faced a gloomy economic outlook spooked investors and data from China offered more evidence of a slowdown.

The main KOSPI index will likely trade around the low-1,800 point level until key decisions expected in Europe next week, analysts said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down 2.9 percent at 1,800.55 points.

"The outcome of the U.S. Fed meeting was disappointing and weakness in Chinese manufacturing data added to already mounting negative sentiment," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday warned of significant risks to the already weak U.S. economy and launched a new plan to lower long-term borrowing costs and bolster the battered housing market.

China's manufacturing sector contracted for a third consecutive month in September while a measure of inflation picked up, suggesting the world's No.2 economy may not be able to provide much of a counterweight to flagging U.S. and European growth.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 305.7 billion won ($265.9 million) worth of stocks, switching from buying in the previous session.

"Volatility in the forex market is another cause of concern," said Lee Jin-woo, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. He added that eyes would be on whether the won weakened beyond 1,200 per dollar, and whether the main KOSPI market fell below the psychologically significant 1,800 points mark.

Major large-cap stocks were slammed in the selloff, with shares in POSCO , the third-largest issue on the KOSPI, sinking 4.3 percent.

Banks also lost ground, with KB Financial Group down 5.6 percent and Hana Financial Group down 5.1 percent.

Doosan Heavy Industries outperformed, edging down 0.2 percent after the company said on Thursday it planned to buy back shares worth 50 billion won for three months from September 23 as part of steps to boost shareholder value.

STX Engine advanced 2.8 percent after a local media reports of an impending order from Iraq worth some 800 billion won.

Shares in Dongwon Fisheries spiked by the daily limit of 15 percent amid media reports of a potential tussle for management control among founding family members.

A regulatory filing made on Tuesday showed that the daughter of the founding family Wang Ki-mi, also an executive at Dongwon, has upped her stake in Dongwon Fisheries to 1.45 percent from previous 0.95 percent.

This is bigger than the 0.5 percent stake controlled by Wang Ki-cheol, the son of the founding family and also the CEO of the company.

Refiners and airlines lost ground as the won weakened to hit a one-year low.

A weaker won renders the cost of importing crude oil and jet fuel more costly, and also dampens overseas tourism demand.

Shares in SK Innovation , the country's top crude oil refiner, tumbled 7.1 percent and Korean Air , the country's top air carrier, fell 7.2 percent.

Ssangyong Engineering & Construction jumped 7.3 percent after the Korea Exchange asked it to clarify a media report its top shareholder was pushing to sell its stake in the construction firm. ($1 = 1149.850 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)