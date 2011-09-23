* Market tumbles as investors take flight on recession fear

* Refiners, banks, shipyards take the biggest hit

* LG Uplus, defensive plays outperform

* Pension funds buy for a 13th consecutive session

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 23 Seoul shares fell nearly 5 percent on Friday, with foreign investors taking flight as concerns about global economic stagnation deepened on debt problems in Europe and an increasingly grim U.S. and Chinese economic outlook.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 4.71 percent at 1,715.77 points as of 0148 GMT after dropping to 1,712.91 points, the lowest level in a month.

"There is not much progress so far in Europe, and we are only hearing bad news on both the credit and economic fronts right now," said Hong Soon-pyo, a market analyst at Daishin Securities, adding that outflow of foreign capital could continue.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 95.9 billion Korean won ($81.3 million) worth of stocks, poised to offload stocks for s second straight session.

Pension funds were buyers of a net 704 million won worth of stocks, poised to pick up shares for a 13th straight session, the longest buying streak in six weeks.

"Market players will closely follow any further developments over the weekends...normally policymakers tend to move faster when the sense of calamity is so near," said Kwak Joong-bo, adding that the main KOSPI's 1,700 points may be threatened.

World leaders and finance chiefs on Thursday pushed Europe to quell its debt crisis, and big emerging economies said they might provide more money to help stop the chaos from spreading.

Falls were led by crude oil refiners and shipbuilders as the grim global economic backdrop darkened the outlook for sectors that are more sensitive to economic cycles.

Shares in SK Innovation , the country's top refiner, tumbled 8.2 percent and GS Holdings , the holding company of the country's second-biggest refiner, GS Caltex, shed 8.8 percent.

Hyundai Heavy Industries , the world's top shipyard, was down 7.1 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering lost 8 percent.

Bank stocks took a hit as ongoing debt problems in Europe and growing fears about credit crunch weighed on the financial sector.

Shares in KB Financial Group fell 5.8 percent and Shinhan Financial Group declined 6.4 percent.

Steelmakers were pressured by continued weakness in the won currency , which renders the cost of importing raw materials more costly.

Europe's fiscal issues and the global financial crisis are also expected to delay a recovery in the steel industry, Mun Jeong-up, an analyst at Daeshin Securities, said in a report on Friday.

Shares in POSCO fell 5.6 percent and Hyundai Steel fell 7.5 percent.

But shares in LG Uplus , South Korea's smallest mobile carrier, outperformed and jumped 4.1 percent, rising for a seventh consecutive day, on growing expectations for its upcoming smartphone running on faster LTE (Long-Term Evolution) networks, analysts said.

Kim Hoe-jae, an analyst at Daeshin Securities, said institutional investors were snapping up LG Uplus shares prior to its launch of LG Electronics' Optimus LTE phone on Oct. 4.

He added LTE services were expected to add around 1 trillion won ($847.6 million) to LG Uplus's revenue next year since LTE pricing plans were more expensive than traditional ones.

Defensive issues also outshone its listed battered peers, as investors sought out safer bets.

Shares in CJ Corp , a food conglomerate, edged down 1 percent and Amorepacific , the cosmetics firm, slipped 1.9 percent. ($1 = 1179.850 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ken Wills)