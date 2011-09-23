* Market tumbles as investors take flight on recession fears

* Refiners, banks, shipyards hardest hit

* LG Uplus, defensive plays outperform

* Pension funds buy for 13th consecutive session

By Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 23 Seoul shares finished down 5.7 percent on Friday, their biggest daily percentage loss in five weeks, with foreign investors taking flight as concerns about global economic stagnation deepened.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.73 percent or 103.11 points to 1,697.44 points, the lowest close in nearly 15 months.

"A lot of what's happening today brings back the memory of the 2008 financial crisis, which is why market players are panicking and prompting capital flight," said Kim Seong-bong, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

"But as long as the right policy moves are made on time, I believe calm will be restored fairly promptly. The markets will be following European affairs very closely in the coming weeks."

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 676.1 billion won ($81.3 million) worth of stocks, offloading stocks for s second straight session.

Pension funds were buyers of a net 127.1 billion won worth of stocks, picking up shares for a 13th straight session, their longest buying streak in six weeks.

World leaders and finance chiefs on Thursday pushed Europe to quell its debt crisis, and big emerging economies said they might provide more money to help stop the chaos from spreading.

Falls were led by crude oil refiners and shipbuilders as the grim global economic backdrop darkened the outlook for sectors that are more sensitive to economic cycles.

Shares in SK Innovation , the country's top refiner, tumbled 8.5 percent and GS Holdings , the holding company of the country's second-biggest refiner, GS Caltex, dropped 8.2 percent.

Hyundai Heavy Industries , the world's top shipyard, ended 8.1 percent lower and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering lost 10.5 percent.

The ongoing debt problems in Europe and growing fears of a credit crunch weighed on the financial sector.

Shares in KB Financial Group fell 7.2 percent and Shinhan Financial Group declined 9.1 percent.

Steelmakers were pressured by continued weakness in the won , which renders imported raw materials more costly.

Europe's fiscal issues and the global financial crisis are also expected to delay a recovery in the steel industry, Mun Jeong-up, an analyst at Daeshin Securities, said in a report on Friday.

Shares in POSCO fell 6.2 percent and Hyundai Steel was down 9.9 percent.

Airlines and tour agencies fell as a weaker won could also dampens appetite for overseas travel.

Korean Air Line , the country's top air carrier, plummeted 13.1 percent and Modetour fell 6.8 percent.

But LG Uplus , South Korea's smallest mobile carrier, outperformed, jumping 7.8 percent and rising for a seventh consecutive day, on growing expectations for its upcoming smartphone running on faster LTE (Long-Term Evolution) networks, analysts said.

Kim Hoe-jae, an analyst at Daeshin Securities, said institutional investors were snapping up LG Uplus shares prior to its launch of LG Electronics' Optimus LTE phone on Oct. 4.

He added LTE services were expected to add around 1 trillion won ($847.6 million) to LG Uplus's revenue next year since LTE pricing plans were more expensive than traditional ones.

Defensive issues also shone as investors sought out safer bets.

Orion Corp , a snack manufacturer, ended flat and KT&G , a tobacco and ginseng firm, slipped 1.7 percent. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)