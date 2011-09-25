SEOUL, Sept 26 Seoul shares may open modestly higher on Monday after sharp losses in recent sessions, as hopes policymakers will soon take action to address Europe's debt issues strengthened.

"The market will probably recover some of the losses it suffered last week, as investors look to potential progress in Europe," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

European policymakers, stung by criticism for failing to stem the euro zone debt crisis, began working on new ways to stop fallout from Greece's near-bankruptcy from inflicting more damage on the worlds economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.73 percent or 103.11 points to 1,697.44 points on Friday, the lowest close in nearly 15 months.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,136.43 0.61% 6.870 USD/JPY 76.53 0.07% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.830 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,639.79 -1.04% -17.240 US CRUDE CLc1 $80.52 0.84% 0.670 DOW JONES 10771.48 0.35% 37.65 ASIA ADRS 111.57 1.39% 1.53 --------------------------------------------------------------- Market Summary >Wall Street stabilizes after disastrous week >Bonds fall in profit taking after week's huge gain >Euro rebounds but debt worries to limit gains >Oil skids to 6-week lows on economic angst

STOCKS TO WATCH

LG GROUP STOCKS

LG, South Korea's second largest business conglomerate, said on Sunday it would invest 8 trillion won ($6.83 billion) in "Green New Business" sectors such as electric vehicle parts, LED lighting and sewage treatment industries by 2015.

KIA MOTORS

Kia Motors plans to introduce a third shift at its Slovakia plant in the first quarter of next year and to hire 1,000 new employees to expand output, a spokesman said.

BANKS

South Korea's financial regulator said on Friday that some local banks that previously had flunked worst-case stress tests now had sound foreign-exchange funding ability. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)