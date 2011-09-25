SEOUL, Sept 26 Seoul shares may open modestly
higher on Monday after sharp losses in recent sessions, as hopes
policymakers will soon take action to address Europe's debt
issues strengthened.
"The market will probably recover some of the losses it
suffered last week, as investors look to potential progress in
Europe," said Han Beom-ho, a market analyst at Shinhan
Investment Corp.
European policymakers, stung by criticism for failing to
stem the euro zone debt crisis, began working on new ways to
stop fallout from Greece's near-bankruptcy from inflicting more
damage on the worlds economy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
5.73 percent or 103.11 points to 1,697.44 points on Friday, the
lowest close in nearly 15 months.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:26 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,136.43 0.61% 6.870
USD/JPY 76.53 0.07% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.830 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,639.79 -1.04% -17.240
US CRUDE CLc1 $80.52 0.84% 0.670
DOW JONES 10771.48 0.35% 37.65
ASIA ADRS 111.57 1.39% 1.53
---------------------------------------------------------------
Market Summary
>Wall Street stabilizes after disastrous week
>Bonds fall in profit taking after week's huge gain
>Euro rebounds but debt worries to limit gains
>Oil skids to 6-week lows on economic angst
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG GROUP STOCKS
LG, South Korea's second largest business conglomerate, said
on Sunday it would invest 8 trillion won ($6.83 billion) in
"Green New Business" sectors such as electric vehicle parts, LED
lighting and sewage treatment industries by 2015.
KIA MOTORS
Kia Motors plans to introduce a third shift at its Slovakia
plant in the first quarter of next year and to hire 1,000 new
employees to expand output, a spokesman said.
BANKS
South Korea's financial regulator said on Friday that some
local banks that previously had flunked worst-case stress tests
now had sound foreign-exchange funding ability.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)