* Foreign investors poised to sell for third straight
session
* Crude oil refiners, shipyards lead falls
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Sept 26 Seoul shares gave up earlier
rises of as much as 1.4 percent and fell more than 3 percent on
Monday as persistent volatility in the local forex market and
caution on the eurozone debt crisis kept investors at bay.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 2.49 percent to 1,655.17 points as of 0124 GMT, after
falling to as low as 1,644.11 points, its lowest in 15 months.
"Anxiety is rattling the market today. Earlier worries about
the Europe debt crisis have expanded to global economic concerns
and volatility in the local forex market is not helping either,"
said Juhn Jong-kyu, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.
The market's 30-day relative strength index (RSI) stood at
35. A reading below 30 indicates stocks are technically
oversold, while a value above 70 indicates they are overbought.
"If the won continues to weaken to 1,200 per dollar,
we will probably see more foreign investor selling," Juhn added.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 13.4 billion won
($11.5 million) worth of stocks, poised to offload shares for a
third straight session.
Shares in crude oil refiners and shipyards lost ground as
the gloomy economic outlook dented appetite for sectors more
sensitive to economic cycles.
Shares in S-Oil fell 4.7 percent and SK
Innovation declined 5.9 percent.
Hyundai Heavy Industries , the world's No.1
shipbuilder, fell 4.5 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering lost 5.2 percent.
Hanjin Shipping tumbled by the daily limit of 15
percent after the shipper said on Friday it would issue new
shares worth $400 million, sparking concerns about an equity
dilution and a prolonged industry downturn.
"In our view, the container shipping industry is in a major
over capacity-induced slump - particularly on long-haul routes
which are the core of Hanjin's business," BofA Merrill Lynch
said in a report.
"We think the move is clearly negative for shareholders in
the near-term but should give the company much needed liquidity
to endure an expected prolonged downturn," the report said.
But defensive issues outperformed, with SK Telecom
, the country's top wireless carrier, gaining 1.7
percent and Shinsegae , the country's No.2 retailer,
rising 1.1 percent.
Banks bounced after financial regulators said on Friday that
some local banks that previously had flunked worst-case stress
tests now had sound foreign-exchange funding
ability.
Shares in KB Financial Group rose 2.8 percent
and Shinhan Financial Group advanced 2.4 percent.
($1 = 1169.900 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)