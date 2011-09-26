* Foreign investors sell for third straight session

* Retail investors become net sellers

* Refiners, chemicals firms, shipyards worst performers

* Samsung Elec, SK Tel shine amid hope of LTE phones

By Hyunjoo Jin and Jungyoun Park

SEOUL, Sept 26 Seoul shares closed at their lowest level in more than 15 months on Monday, as persistent volatility in the local forex market and caution on the eurozone debt crisis kept investors at bay.

Retail investors joined a selling spree, although institutional investors lent support to the market.

Foreign investors extended their selling streak into a third session, offloading a net 256.6 billion won ($219.3 million) worth of shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gave up earlier gains and ended down 2.64 percent at 1,652.71 points, its lowest close since June 10, 2010.

European policymakers began working on new ways to address the debt crisis in Greece, but deep differences remain.

"The euro zone crisis has not been stabilising, and emerging countries are not free from the crisis, depressing investor sentiment," said Kim Joo-hyung, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

"Steps to stabilize the eurozone woes have been delayed over and over again. but expectations will grow this week for the Greek problems to be resolved, helping stabilize the market," he said.

The volatility of the local currency also pressured the stock market, with the South Korean won closing near one-year lows against the dollar on Monday.

"If the won continues to weaken to 1,200 per dollar, we will probably see more foreign investor selling," said Juhn Jong-kyu, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

Shares in crude oil refiners, chemicals firms and shipyards lost ground as the gloomy economic outlook dented appetite for sectors more sensitive to economic cycles.

Shares in Honam Petrochemical dived 14.06 percent, while refiner GS Holdings lost 11.72 percent.

Hyundai Heavy Industries , the world's No.1 shipbuilder, tumbled 10.9 percent.

Hanjin Shipping plunged by the daily limit of 15 percent after the shipper said on Friday it would issue new shares worth $400 million, sparking concerns about an equity dilution and a prolonged industry downturn.

"In our view, the container shipping industry is in a major over capacity-induced slump - particularly on long-haul routes which are the core of Hanjin's business," BofA Merrill Lynch said in a report.

But defensive issues outperformed, with SK Telecom , the country's top wireless carrier, jumping 5.42 percent and Shinsegae , the country's No.2 retailer, rising 2.93 percent.

SK Telecom outpeformed its telecom peers after Samsung Electronics unveiled two LTE versions of its Galaxy S 2 smartphones, which are expected to be rolled out via the operator.

Shares in Samsung Electronics, South Korea's biggest firm in terms of market capitalization, rose 2.24 percent.

"Samsung Electronics shares are safe bets in an unstable market. Its third quarter earnings are expected to fare well, driven by solid sales of smartphones," Jeff Kang, an analyst at Daishin Securities, said.

Samsung, the world's No.2 handset manufacturer, said on Sunday that sales of its Galaxy S 2 smartphones topped 10 million units in five months, making it the company's fastest-selling phone.

The KOSPI 200 Sept futures KSc1 fell 2.08 percent to 214.35. The KOSPI 200 spot index was down 2.03 percent to 214.18 and the junior Kosdaq market tumbled 8.28 percent at 409.55.

Move on day -2.64 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -19.42 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1169.900 Korean Won) (Editing by Ken Wills)