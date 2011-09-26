SEOUL, Sept 27 Seoul shares may open higher on
Tuesday after firm gains on Wall Street and as sentiment swung
toward hope that European officials would find a way to cut
Greece's debt and shore up European banks.
Eurozone officials are working to magnify the firepower of
the region's rescue fund, a senior European Central Bank
policymaker said on Monday, while U.S. President Barack Obama
piled on pressure for Europe to staunch a sovereign debt crisis
that threatens the world economy.
"The market may start off positively, but direction this
week will be hard to forecast as it will largely depend on
developments in Europe and the United States," said Kim
Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.
"If a rescue package is formed with the urgency it deserves,
stability will be restored. The issue is how soon it would be
delivered," Kim added.
Bank of Korea data showing early on Tuesday that South
Korea's consumer inflation expectations rose in September while
consumer confidence stayed at its lowest level in six months,
may pressure retail stocks such as Lotte Shopping Co Ltd
.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gave
up earlier gains and ended down 2.64 percent at 1,652.71 points
On Monday, its lowest close since June 10, 2010.
-------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:31 GMT--------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,162.95 2.33% 26.520
USD/JPY 76.40 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.904 -- 0.074
SPOT GOLD $1,628.84 0.12% 1.990
US CRUDE CLc1 $81.29 1.31% 1.050
DOW JONES 11043.86 2.53% 272.38
ASIA ADRS 113.17 1.43% 1.60
-------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SUMMARY
*Euro-zone hope revives optimism on Wall Street
*Bonds fall on view Europe debt crisis fix near
*Euro higher in early Asian trade on EFSF plan
*Brent crude near flat eyeing euro zone hopes
STOCKS TO WATCH
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
Verizon Wireless has taken a legal stand against Apple Inc's
request to ban the sale of some Samsung Electronics
devices in the United States.
Samsung Electronics and Apple fought the latest battle of
their patent wars on Monday when the Korean firm urged Dutch
court to ban Apple's iPads and iPhone in the
Netherlands.
REFINERS, AIRLINES, TOUR ISSUES
Shares in crude oil refiners, air carriers and tour
companies may be tracked after the won fell to nearly a
one-year low on Monday.
HANKOOK TIRE CO LTD
Hankook Tire ranked eighth in the global market last year in
terms of revenue, and its smaller local rival Kumho Tire Co inc
took 12th spot, according to a local media report.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)