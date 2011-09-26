SEOUL, Sept 27 Seoul shares may open higher on Tuesday after firm gains on Wall Street and as sentiment swung toward hope that European officials would find a way to cut Greece's debt and shore up European banks.

Eurozone officials are working to magnify the firepower of the region's rescue fund, a senior European Central Bank policymaker said on Monday, while U.S. President Barack Obama piled on pressure for Europe to staunch a sovereign debt crisis that threatens the world economy.

"The market may start off positively, but direction this week will be hard to forecast as it will largely depend on developments in Europe and the United States," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

"If a rescue package is formed with the urgency it deserves, stability will be restored. The issue is how soon it would be delivered," Kim added.

Bank of Korea data showing early on Tuesday that South Korea's consumer inflation expectations rose in September while consumer confidence stayed at its lowest level in six months, may pressure retail stocks such as Lotte Shopping Co Ltd .

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gave up earlier gains and ended down 2.64 percent at 1,652.71 points On Monday, its lowest close since June 10, 2010.

-------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 22:31 GMT--------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,162.95 2.33% 26.520 USD/JPY 76.40 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.904 -- 0.074 SPOT GOLD $1,628.84 0.12% 1.990 US CRUDE CLc1 $81.29 1.31% 1.050 DOW JONES 11043.86 2.53% 272.38 ASIA ADRS 113.17 1.43% 1.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SUMMARY *Euro-zone hope revives optimism on Wall Street *Bonds fall on view Europe debt crisis fix near *Euro higher in early Asian trade on EFSF plan *Brent crude near flat eyeing euro zone hopes

STOCKS TO WATCH

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Verizon Wireless has taken a legal stand against Apple Inc's request to ban the sale of some Samsung Electronics devices in the United States.

Samsung Electronics and Apple fought the latest battle of their patent wars on Monday when the Korean firm urged Dutch court to ban Apple's iPads and iPhone in the Netherlands.

REFINERS, AIRLINES, TOUR ISSUES

Shares in crude oil refiners, air carriers and tour companies may be tracked after the won fell to nearly a one-year low on Monday.

HANKOOK TIRE CO LTD

Hankook Tire ranked eighth in the global market last year in terms of revenue, and its smaller local rival Kumho Tire Co inc took 12th spot, according to a local media report. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)