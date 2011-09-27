(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code for S-Oil in 11th paragraph)
* KOSPI rebounds after 15-mth closing low on Monday
* Crude oil refiners, banks lead gains, defensives lag
By Jungyoun Park
SEOUL, Sept 27 Seoul shares bounced on Tuesday
after recent sharp falls and following firm gains on Wall
Street, and as sentiment swung toward hope that European
officials would find a way to cut Greece's debt and shore up
European banks.
Analysts, however, warned against premature optimism as the
situation in Europe was still uncertain and as the global
economic outlook remained gloomy.
"Gains we are seeing today are largely a rebound following
recent substantial losses, and as earlier investor panic on
Europe has eased a bit," said Eom Tae-woong, a market analyst at
Bookook Securities
Euro zone officials are working to magnify the firepower of
the region's rescue fund, a senior European Central Bank
policymaker said on Monday, while U.S. President Barack Obama
piled on pressure for Europe to staunch a sovereign debt crisis
that threatens the world economy.
"The market's direction can change any time. I am afraid
there are too many uncertainties now for the market to see
sustained gains this week," Eom added.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
3.5 percent at 1,711.04 points as of 0128 GMT, after hitting a
15-month closing low in the previous session.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 122.4 billion Korean
won ($102.6 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap three
consecutive days of selling.
Gains were led by banks and crude oil refiners, helped
further by strength in the won currency .
A stronger won lessens the cost of raising foreign-currency
denominated debt for banks, and cost of importing crude oil for
refiners.
Shares in KB Financial Group jumped 8.3 percent
and Shinhan Financial Group spiked 7 percent.
S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner,
advanced 6.6 percent and SK Innovation rose 7.1
percent.
But defensive issues, which had recently outperformed,
lagged.
Shares in Binggrae and ice cream and dairy
products manufacturer, fell 1.7 percent and Nong Shim
, an instant noodle and snack maker, declined 1.6
percent.
Firm rises in shipyards and transporters gave further
support.
Shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries , the world's
No.1 shipyard, was up 7.8 percent and Korean Air Line
, the country's top air carrier, climbed 5.1 percent.
($1 = 1192.900 Korean Won)
