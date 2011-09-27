* KOSPI up 5 pct, led by foreign buying

* Shipyards, banks, refiners best performers

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Sept 27 South Korean stocks made strong gains on Tuesday, rebounding from a selloff in the previous three sessions that dragged the market to its lowest level in more than 15 months.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 5.02 percent higher at 1,735.71 points, its biggest one-day percentage gain since January 28, 2009.

"Unlike 2008 where people had little information before the Lehman collapse, stocks will have better odds of a soft landing between policy announcements and a series of shocks," said Park Yong-myung, a fund manager at Hanwha Investment Trust Management.

Expectations for stability in Europe helped sentiment, analysts said, but investors may remain wary until they see concrete steps by eurozone officials to prevent fallout from the zone's debt issues.

Foreign investors swung to net buying, snapping up 170.5 billion won ($142.9 million) worth of shares, ending a three-day selling streak.

Public pension funds extended their buying streak to 15 sessions, supporting to the overall market.

"Stocks are too cheap at this point due to excessive falls sentiment-wise," said Park Ok-hee, a market analyst at IBK Investment & Securities.

Shipbuilders soared, with the world's largest shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries jumping 11.2 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering advancing 12.2 percent.

Gains were also led by banks and crude oil refiners, helped by strength in the won , which lessens the cost of raising foreign-currency denominated debt for banks and the cost of importing crude oil for refiners.

Shares in KB Financial Group jumped 9.2 percent and Shinhan Financial Group climbed 7.8 percent.

S-Oil , the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, advanced 8.6 percent and SK Innovation rose 9 percent.

Advancers outnumbered decliners by 740 to 133.

KOSPI 200 Dec futures KSc1 jumped 6.51 percent to 228.30. The KOSPI 200 spot index was up 5.19 percent to 225.29 and the junior Kosdaq market rose 5.83 percent at 433.41.

Move on day +5.02 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -15.37 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1192.900 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)