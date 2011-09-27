SEOUL, Sept 28 Seoul shares are set for further gains on Wednesday, tracking rising U.S. and European markets, as hopes of a resolution to Europe's debt crisis ease investor concerns, analysts said.

"The huge selloffs triggered by European funds' selling spree appear to be calming down," said Song Chang-sung, a market analyst at Hanyang Securities, adding that prospects for Europe's debt issues and the future direction of the market would be clearer around mid-October.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) enjoyed the biggest daily percentage gain since January 2009 on Tuesday, climbing 5.02 percent to 1,735.71 points.

Song said the KOSPI would move above a 1,750-1,800 point support level. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:21 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,175.38 1.07% 12.430 USD/JPY 76.75 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.980 -- 0.076 SPOT GOLD $1,650.30 0.08% 1.400 US CRUDE CLc1 $83.41 -1.23% -1.040 DOW JONES 11190.69 1.33% 146.83 ASIA ADRS 115.56 2.11% 2.39 -------------------------------------------------------------

STOCKS TO WATCH

HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR

A lead shareholder of the world's No.2 memory chip maker said after Tuesday's closing bell that shareholders would delay the final bid deadline for a controlling stake to November 3 and give up to one month due diligence to fresh bidders.

DAEWOO INTERNATIONAL

Daewoo International, an affiliate of the world's No.3 steelmaker POSCO , has picked outside advisors on the sale of its 24 percent stake in unlisted Kyobo Life Insurance, the trading firm said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)