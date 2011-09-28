* KOSPI down 0.7 pct, programme selloff offsets foreign buying

* Refiners slump after rebound

* OCI hit by profit concerns (Updates to close)

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Sept 28 South Korean stocks ended lower on Wednesday after swinging between gains and losses, as programme-linked sales pressured the overall market.

Programme traders dumped a net 375.4 billion won ($320.1 million) worth of shares, with arbitrage traders' net selling reaching 378.5 billion won.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.73 percent at 1,723.09 points after posting on Tuesday its biggest daily percentage gain since January 2009.

"Yesterday's optimistic views (on Europe) seem to have retreated but the market didn't fare too badly, with banking stocks gaining on cheap valuations," said Kim Hyun-wook, a fund manager at Yurie Asset Management.

KOSPI 200 Dec futures KSc1 slid 1.77 percent or 4.05 points to 224.25.

The market basis, or the difference between spot and future prices, turned negative later in the day, triggering massive program selling, and ended in positive territory, according to Korea Exchange data.

However, foreign investors continued buying for a second consecutive session, purchasing a net 308.6 billion won worth of shares.

Institutions also stretched their buying streak into a third session.

Kim added that market participants were watching the U.S. dollar index most, which he saw as the best gauge of investor sentiment.

Refinery issues took a hit, giving up the previous session's strong rebound, with SK Innovation falling 3.8 percent. S-Oil ,the country's No.3 crude oil refiner, retreated 3.3 percent.

OCI plunged 12.4 percent as expectations of product price cuts clouded its profitability outlook.

The producer of polysilicon, a key material to make solar panels, told analysts on Tuesday that it would slash its produce prices to cope with discount pressure and protect its client base, Shinhan Investment Corp analyst Lee Eung-ju said.

However, banking shares advanced. KB Financial Group , which runs the country's top mortgage lender Kookmin, climbed 2.2 percent and Shinhan Financial Group rose 3.2 percent.

Decliners outnumbered gainers by 436 to 395.

The KOSPI 200 spot index was down 0.65 percent to 223.82 and the junior Kosdaq market rose 0.18 percent at 434.20.

Move on day -0.73 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 September 2011

Change on yr -15.99 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1172.750 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)