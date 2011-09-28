SEOUL, Sept 29 Seoul shares may open lower on Thursday after falls on Wall Street and amid heightened worries about global economic weakness and Europe's debt crisis.

"The market will probably start off in negative territory after U.S. shares' falls overnight," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

"Investors will be closely eyeing developments in Europe. Hopefully we will see a much-awaited rescue package delivered."

Investors were on knife edge as inspectors from the EU and IMF headed to Greece to scrutinize austerity plans while German Chancellor Angela Merkel worked to defuse a revolt within her government ahead of a vote to expand Europe's bailout fund on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.73 percent at 1,723.09 points on Wednesday. -------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 23:02 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,151.06 -2.07% -24.320 USD/JPY 76.52 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.987 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,601.79 -0.38% -6.110 US CRUDE CLc1 $80.07 -1.40% -1.140 DOW JONES 11010.90 -1.61% -179.79 ASIA ADRS 113.86 -1.47% -1.70 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St drops,led by commodities on economic fear >Bond prices fall but selling wanes >Euro falls vs dollar, snaps three-day advance >Brent crude sinks under Greek debt weight

STOCKS TO WATCH

OCI

The maker of polysilicon said on Wednesday that it would acquire and cancel 400,000 shares worth 88.8 billion won ($75.8 million).

KIA MOTORS

South Korea's No.2 automaker said on Wednesday it had no plans to build new plants in South Korea or overseas and would focus instead on product quality, despite concerns its limited production capacity may low sales growth.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

Samsung Electronics unveiled on Wednesday software pacts with Intel and Microsoft as the world's No.2 cellphone maker strengthens its mobile software rush. ($1 = 1170.850 Korean Won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)