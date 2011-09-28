SEOUL, Sept 29 Seoul shares may open lower on
Thursday after falls on Wall Street and amid heightened worries
about global economic weakness and Europe's debt crisis.
"The market will probably start off in negative territory
after U.S. shares' falls overnight," said Bae Sung-young, a
market analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"Investors will be closely eyeing developments in Europe.
Hopefully we will see a much-awaited rescue package delivered."
Investors were on knife edge as inspectors from the EU and
IMF headed to Greece to scrutinize austerity plans while German
Chancellor Angela Merkel worked to defuse a revolt within her
government ahead of a vote to expand Europe's bailout fund on
Thursday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.73 percent at 1,723.09 points on Wednesday.
-------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 23:02 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,151.06 -2.07% -24.320
USD/JPY 76.52 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.987 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,601.79 -0.38% -6.110
US CRUDE CLc1 $80.07 -1.40% -1.140
DOW JONES 11010.90 -1.61% -179.79
ASIA ADRS 113.86 -1.47% -1.70
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
OCI
The maker of polysilicon said on Wednesday that it would
acquire and cancel 400,000 shares worth 88.8 billion won ($75.8
million).
KIA MOTORS
South Korea's No.2 automaker said on Wednesday it had no
plans to build new plants in South Korea or overseas and would
focus instead on product quality, despite concerns its limited
production capacity may low sales growth.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS
Samsung Electronics unveiled on Wednesday software pacts
with Intel and Microsoft as the world's No.2
cellphone maker strengthens its mobile software
rush.
($1 = 1170.850 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)